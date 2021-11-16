We Have a Feeling The Best Amazon TV Deal Is Already Live—Shop This 50″ 4K Smart TV For $140 Off

Scroll To See More Images

Companies always go all out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this year, we’ve seen deals popping up weeks in advance. Of course, this includes sales by Amazon, as the mega-retailer has just introduced a slew of Fire TV Black Friday deals on its new Smart TV devices.

If this is the first time you’ve heard of Amazon-branded Smart TVs, here’s what to know. The online retailer only recently joined the Smart TV empire after launching its Fire TV models in September 2021. Like other Smart TVs, Amazon’s two models—the Fire TV 4-Series and Fire TV Omni Series—offer internet connectivity to access a range of apps for seamless streaming of your favorite movies and shows. Users can access all the usual streaming giants, like Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max, along with Amazon’s own streamers such as Prime Video and IMDBtv.

Now, what really sets Amazon’s Fire TVs apart from the competition is their native Fire TV operating system. Anyone who has used a Fire TV Stick in the past would recognize the easy-to-navigate platform, and those who haven’t yet had a chance to try it will find it to be wonderfully straightforward. Not to mention, Amazon Fire TVs have Amazon Echo connectivity and a built-in Alexa smart assistant. Instead of relying on voice search via your remote, these new TVs have a fully hands-free approach to content discovery. Amazon’s Fire TVs utilize far-field technology that can recognize your voice from across the living room, meaning the days of scrambling for the lost remote are long gone! Just ask Alexa to stream your favorite show, and boom, you got it.

Keep on scrolling for all the details you need to know about Amazon’s Fire TV Black Friday deals this year.

Is the Fire TV 4K worth it?

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly, foolproof Smart TV with 4K streaming capabilities, then the answer is a resounding yes. As one reviewer writes, “There really isn’t anything bad to say about this TV. Great picture, very easy to mount, and the setup was super easy.” Plus, if you already have Fire TV devices like this customer did, then you can rest easy knowing that Amazon’s Fire TV “just transferred all the info to the new TV” for a setup in “less than 10 minutes.” It doesn’t get much smoother than that.

Is there a monthly fee for Amazon Fire TV?

While there’s no monthly fee to use Amazon’s Fire TVs, do keep in mind that services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max and more all have their own independent subscription costs. When in doubt, consider these free trials for Hulu, HBO Max and more before committing.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Amazon’s 50-inch 4-Series Fire TV comes with an Alexa-enabled voice remote, TV voice control and access to the Fire TV system’s massive array of apps for streaming, entertainment and more. As far as specs go, this set also features Dolby Digital Plus audio support, three different kinds of HDMI connections (including one with eARC), along with basic HDR support for formats like HDR10 and HLG. Normally $469.99, Amazon’s Fire TV 50″ 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is now on sale for $329.99.

The Omni Series is Amazon’s more premium Fire TV model, offering the best of the 4-Series’ capabilities with enhanced built-in features like hands-free Alexa and voice control. The Omni model even offers two-way video calling with Alexa, along with model sizes of up to 75 inches. The upgraded Omni Series TVs typically start at $509.99 for the 50-inch model, but right now it’s on sale for only $359.99.