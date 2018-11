Object Of Desire

Fiona Paxton connie necklace, $340, at shopbop.com

Reason #1

This necklace is such a statement piece that it’ll make your entire look, even if all you’re wearing is jeans and a tee.

Reason #2

With it’s vintage shape and modern design, there is a timeless feel to this art-deco style necklace.

Reason #3

If you take a closer look, the intricate beading reminds us a bit of the interlocking F’s of the Fendi logo, and who doesn’t love a hint of luxury?