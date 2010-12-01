Fiona Apple: Retro Relapse

Fiona Apple became an accidental sex symbol after slinking around in her skivvies for her 1997 music video, Criminal, and even though that was over a decade ago, her style and music continue to inspire us. Her moody, piano-driven melodies, Terry Richardson-esque video shoots and disheveled glamour have us turning to her time and time again, and anxiously awaiting her upcoming album release this spring. Unapologetically angsty and unafraid to say what’s on her mind, we’ve picked some things that help us get in touch with our favorite sullen songstress.