Fiona Apple: Retro Relapse

Fiona Apple became an accidental sex symbol after slinking around in her skivvies for her 1997 music video, Criminal, and even though that was over a decade ago, her style and music continue to inspire us. Her moody, piano-driven melodies, Terry Richardson-esque video shoots and disheveled glamour have us turning to her time and time again, and anxiously awaiting her upcoming album release this spring. Unapologetically angsty and unafraid to say what’s on her mind, we’ve picked some things that help us get in touch with our favorite sullen songstress.
Nothing got between Fiona and her Calvins in her controversial (yet amazing) video for "Criminal". Calvin Klein bra, $44, at Net-A-Porter.
Fiona's song "Slow Like Honey" inspired this luxurious Creme Brulee Honey bath. Laura Mercier, $40.
This deep red knit could be straight out of the 90s. T by Alexander Wang cardigan, $194, at La Garconne.
We imagine that Fiona would love this sexy, moody scent. Yves Saint Laurent perfume, $50, at Sephora.
The poetry of Maya Angelou is one of the songstress' biggest influences. Books from $10 at Barnes and Noble.
Lighting a woody candle and listening to "Shadowboxer" or "Never Is A Promise" on repeat is the perfect way to kill an afternoon. Or five. Diptyque large candle, $60.
This velvet skirt would be perfect for a party at a seventies porno-pad, a la "Criminal". Alexander Wang skirt, $346.50, at La Garconne.
In her video for "Limp," Fiona goes bare-faced, save for a perfect orangey red lip shade. Tom Ford Lip Color, $45 , at Bergdorf Goodman.