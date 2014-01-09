Can You Guess What You’re Supposed To Do With This $1,075 Fringed Object?

Take a good look the object below. Have any idea what it might be? The bottom of a broom? A part of a wig? The tassle from a curtain? Still not sure? We’re not surprised—It’s rather abstract, if you ask us—and extremely expensive. Like $1,075 expensive.

Give up yet?

It’s a glove—a fingerless fringed glove, to be exact. These vendace leather fringe gloves from B*+S are mostly fringe and very little glove, so we’re betting they’ll actually do very little to keep your fingers warm. And given that they’re over a thousand bucks, we’d want them to do their job, right?

Plus we’re always losing gloves, too. Could you imagine the horror of losing a pair that costs more than a thousand bucks? We’ll stick to our inexpensive H&M pair for now, thank you very much.