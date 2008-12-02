Oh the new year… It has crept up on us with very little warning. Every friend I have on this planet has resolved to do a number of amazing things for 2009. Most of the new year resolutions I’ve heard so far are vain and shallow (*cough*) but that does not at all describe the people who have made the vows (I swear I’m not that self-obsessed). I think in retrospect, I have come to realize that this last year has been a tad bit over indulgent and with this looming economic crisis, it is time to get a handle on things like money, health and purpose. So, here I go. I’m getting ready to pop my own luxury bubble and start 1) shopping on the cheap i.e. Sample Sale time (helloooo recessionista – as Laney likes to put it) 2) eating healthy and organic 3) replacing my all-night-long champagne binges at the Bubble Lounge with early morning classes at Physique 57 and 4) meditating frequently to clear my mind and get focused on fulfilling my purpose in life.

Fine in ‘09 is a slogan my sister-in-law was throwing around this past Thanksgiving holiday. It is just the basic idea that this is the year to get in tip-top shape and under control. I love the sound of it. Tell me about your new year resolutions. I’m dying to hear.

PS. Qi Cashmere is having a major sample sale starting today: Qi 260 West 39th Street, Suite 200 from 11am-7pm.