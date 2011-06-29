Finding Your Perfect Match: Astrological Dating Guide

Think of this as your ultimate dating guide to finding your perfect match, sun sign style. I’m a big believer that there are certain people in the world who are just more compatible for one another. I know we’ve all heard it a thousand times by now, but William and Kate are a great example of a couple who were just meant to me.
Virginia Bell, a leading expert on astrology and dating, agrees that the stars were aligned for the royal couple, explaining that their intense emotional bond has a great deal to do with the connection between their opposite signs, Capricorn and Cancer. Click through the slideshow above to find out who Virgina picked as your most compatible, astrological match.
Virginia Bellis an astrologer and writer based in New York City. She has created astrology columns for such magazines as US Weekly, TV Guide and the Front Row Daily. She currently write a column for Watch! (the CBS magazine) and blog for the Huffington Post. Visit her website at virginiabellastrology.com. Her official Facebook page is Virginia Bell Astrology.
ARIES, March 21-April 19
Take-charge! Aries are warriors who thrive on action, which makes outgoing Sagittarius ideal. Both signs are fiery, optimistic and love excitement. Romantic Libra is their opposite but they balance each other out beautifully. Their rulers (Mars and Venus) are the cosmic lovers. Need I say more?
TAURUS, April 20-May 20
Taurus is earthy and sensual; Scorpio is sexy and mysterious; their attraction is powerful and compelling. They can both be stubborn which means theres plenty of drama and make-up sex. Bulls feel right at home with cozy Cancer and dependable Capricorn; both signs give them the security they crave.
GEMINI, May 21-June 21
Twins are restless and curious. They love being busy and abhor boredom. Thrill seeking Sagittarius is perfect, like Brad and Angelina, they have great chemistry and both signs need to be on the move. But Scorpios and Capricorns intrigue them. They cant figure them out so they are spellbound.
CANCER, June 22-July 22
Cancer is a sensitive water sign: emotional, domestic and romantic. They are most compatible with Scorpio (also water) or down-to-earth Taurus. But a fling with a feisty fire sign like Aries or Sagittarius pushes them outside their comfort zone, challenges them to reach further, and makes them feel alive.
LEO, July 23-August 22
Colorful and dramatic, Leos are attracted to Aries fire and drive and this duo really heats up. It certainly works for Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck. Leos are also drawn to unflappable Aquarius and complex Scorpio; both present challenges but are endlessly fascinating. Hey, who says love has to be easy?
VIIRGO, August 23-September 22
Virgos have a rep for being prim, but they have a naughty side, which is why, like Beyonce, they are attracted to colorful Sagittarius (like Jay-Z). They often fall for fellow earth sign, Capricorn (like Lauren Bacall and Humphrey Bogart). Theirs is an enduring love based on mutual respect and shared values.
LIBRA, September 23-October 23
Charming and gracious Libra is the ancient sign of marriage. They are bereft without a relationship. Red hot Aries has special allure and with Taurus they share a love of art, beauty and bling. But they really let loose with magnetic Scorpios, a sign that can unlock their primitive side.
SCORPIO, October 24-November 21
Scorpios are famous for being sexy, but its really intimacy they crave. Water signs, Cancer and Pisces, make for a harmonious match, as well as Taurus. But Scorpios are captivated by cool, calm and composed Aquarius, and if they can make it work (like Demi and Ashton) it can be deeply satisfying.
SAGITTARIUS, November 22-December 21
With their love of travel, sports and adventure, they do best with extroverted fire signs Aries and Leo or opposite sign, Gemini. They also have a lot in common with edgy Aquarius; both signs are independent, uninhibited and outspoken. Hey, it worked for Jennifer and Brad for seven years.
CAPRICORN December22-January 19
People think Capricorns are all business, but like Kate Moss and Carla Bruni they have a steamy side, which is why they fall for passionate Scorpios. Like Kate Middleton, Capricorns are deeply connected to their opposite sign of Cancer (Prince William). Both are loyal, solid and value family.
AQUARIUS, January 20 February 18
Freedom loving Aquarians are rebels. They need a relationship that is non-traditional, which is why they get involved with other Aquarius (Ellen and Portia). Theyre perfect with Aries or Sagittarius, signs that make their own rules. But they have great communication and rapport with free spirited Gemini.
PISCES, February 19-March 20
The torrid love affair between Elizabeth Taylor (Pisces) and Richard Burton (Scorpio) was legendary. Both signs are intuitive, sensitive and deeply romantic. Virgo (their opposite sign) frustrates them but keeps them real, and if they can reconcile their differences, its a superb match.