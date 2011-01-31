Find The Weird Photoshop, Vera Wang’s Next High-Low Collab

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Vera Wang is all about the masses lately. Following the launch of her David’s Bridal collection, she is rumored to be in talks to do diamonds for Zales. (WWD)

Barrettes are the new black. (WSJ)

Ann Hathaway wore some cerrrazzzy pants! I think they look cute. (HuffPo)

Gucci did some very strange Photoshopping to Hailey Clauson’s leg? It’s creepy. (Styleite)

Hearst bought Elle for $885.6 million from Lagardre for its international magazine business. No one is sure what this will mean yet. (Fashionologie)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @dkny I think I need a shrink for my shoes. They r so depressed being kept inside. Had to take out the leopard pumps today b/c they were crying- It’s so true, this slush is getting old, both literally and figuratively.

RT @americanapparel Special Twitter 15% Off Sale on ALL AA Leggings! Now in over 150 colors & 36 styles! Avail. 24 hrs and online only. Use code: AALEGGINGS Little public service announcement for y’all.

RT @StyleWatchMag Do you prefer January Jones’ sexy Globes look or demure SAGs gown? http://ow.ly/3NmaR I’m more of a demure girl, but she looked pretty amaze in that Versace.

RT @StyleCaster LAUNCHING TODAY: A beauty site created with you in mind that puts the cool back into beauty, http://www.BeautyHigh.com Shameless self promotion.

RT @proenzaschouler Proenza Schouler Street Style, Round Two : http://fb.me/OJHzHwNc UM, so fun.