Find Out What the Number One Song Was on the Day You Were Born

We’re interrupting your day with an extremely important piece of news: There’s a new, free website that will instantly tell you what the number one song was on the day you were born.

Radio app Playback.fm offers the free function, and it’s super-simple to use. Just visit the website, type in the day, month, and year that you were born, click “find #1 song” and brace yourself for a serious flashback.

It’s probably something you never thought about, but now desperately want to know, right? I tried it and got the karaoke favorite, “Nothing Compares to You” by Sinead O’Conner.

As a weird bit of extra information, the site will also tell you how many minutes ago you were born (13,031,475 for me.)

Head over to the website now for a very worthy distraction!