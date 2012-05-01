Step Into Rosie’s Undies (And Hope To Look As Good As She Does)

Finally, you can get your hands on underwear from one of the people who wears these things best. That’s right, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is coming out with her very own line of lingerie.

Rosie has been the face of the Marks & Spencer Autograph line for the past two seasons and now she is taking this relationship to the next level with her own collection: Rosie for Autograph.

According to the Telegraph, the line will be made up of 33 pieces adorned with a rose motif, of course. Inspired by the style of the 1920s, the collection will cover all of your underwear needs, including silk lingerie sets, camisoles and kimonos.

The British model slash actress definitely knows how to wear lingerie, but can she design it? We’ll find out September when Rosie for Autograph goes on sale online and in stores.

