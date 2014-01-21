How To Do Everything Better: Finally Remember Where the Silverware Is Supposed To Go

New year, new you. With that in mind, follow along as we hit up experts in far-ranging fields from fashion to hospitality to travel for their thoughts on how to do everything better this year.

Always experience a moment of self-doubt when you are setting the table? Interior designer and Youtube star Rebecca Robeson has an easy trick for how to remember where the silverware is supposed to go. To set a table the correct way, always remember this: The word ‘fork’ has four letters, as does the word ‘left’. So, the fork goes on the left. The word ‘knife’ has five letters, as does the word ‘right’. So, the knife goes on the right. The word ‘spoon’ also has fiver letters, so it goes alongside the knife. Your water ‘glass’ also has five letters, so it goes on the side of the knife. Remember that the safe side of the knife, the dull side, faces out to anyone sitting next to you.

And there you have it, setting a table properly really just involves a little counting.

MORE:

How To Do Everything Better: Work a Room Like a Social Butterfly

Inside Fashion Designers’ Homes: From Manolo Blahnik To Azzedine Alaïa