Finally! Emanuel Ungaro Finds A Real Designer In Giles Deacon

It seems that Emanuel Ungaro is jumping off the celebrity bandwagon in favor of some real design talent. The rumors apparently were true, the French house has tapped Brit designer Giles Deacon as its new creative director, reported WWD.

After an embarrassing run involving Lindsay Lohan as artistic director and designs having something to do with sequined heart pasties, Ungaro is looking to return to its roots as a brand with high fashion cred. The house has employed multiple designers, including baby-faced Esteban Cortazar and Spanish talent Estrella Archs who worked alongside La Lohan, since its namesake left in 2004 none with staying power.

Deacon, who will continue to design his eponymous line as well as his well-received collaboration with high street shop New Look, will debut his first collection at Paris Fashion Week in October. Deacon’s CV also includes stints at the Gucci Group and Bottega Veneta not too shabby.

I kind of want to get myself into the spirit of the house, Deacon tells WWD of easing into his new gig.

The designer plans to tie in his own sensibilities with the design heritage of Ungaro, which is synonymous with polka dots, a little ruffle and a hot house florals.

I obviously dont want to infringe upon my own line, but I like things that

are very feminine, lots of color, great prints, great quality, some unusual

cuts,” the designer explains to the fashion trade mag.

” All of those things that I like in the world of fashion design Im

going to bring to what I feel is appropriate for the Ungaro woman, he added.

With celebs like Kate Moss, Daphne Guinness and Daisy Lowe already fans of the Giles line, we definitely think this is a sigh of relief step in the right direction.

