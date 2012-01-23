Finally, An App For The Man Who Loves Fashion And Surfboards

For those fashion forward men who take delight in online shopping, JackThreads.com has created a new mobile platform so you can really indulge in those spur of the moment (discount!) spending sprees.

JackThreads,a street-wear website designed for the fashionable skater/surfer dude,announced they’ll be launching their first ever mobile app for Android and iPhone users, which will be available as of today! The app will serve as an e-commerce featuring trendy man-threads and skater and surfing apparel, providing instant sale notifications and “nightlife sales” for the “drunk shoppers looking for an angry fix,” TechCrunch reports.

Finally, an app for the guys that are concerned with more than sports highlights! To download for your iPhone, click here, and click this link for your Android.Happy shopping!