Finalist for Social Designer Competition

Social Designer curates and creates smart products that tune into the greater good. You can join the cause by submitting designs for their competitions, weighing in with your opinion, purchasing goods or just simply talking about them. After all, every good idea (and every good cause) starts with a conversation – the more, the merrier.

The good folks over at Social Designer have asked me to weigh in on the design of a tote bag. The winner will receive $2,000 and the winning design will be printed onto the front of a tote to benefit Global Green USA. Below are the finalists. I have my favorite. Tell me yours.

Almost all the colors of the rainbow are represented in this linear design. Scribbles of color are layered on-top of each other forming a chromatic crest.

The purple and pink peaks of this mountainous landscape are a far cry from the mundane colors normally seen in the great outdoors.

This bird is cage free ready to indulge itself in whatever good ol’ mother nature has to offer.

Bursts of magenta, yellow and teal illuminate through building windows, providing hope to all city dwellers as a breakthrough to bleakness.

This design makes me want to grab a chaise lounge to go along with these bright colored umbrellas.

Bright-colored bricks on a black screen tell of a Tetris obsession.

Where could this chromatic school of ducks be going? Certainly not into a bubble bath.

