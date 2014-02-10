With the Sochi Olympics officially in full swing, the whole world seems to be talking about the stunning performance given by 15-year-old Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya to win a gold medal in the new teenage category. Women’s figure skating is one of the only winter Olympic sports that is the rare combination of sheer athleticism, artistic movement, and sparkly costumes.

In that spirit, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable figure skating dresses of all time. Some of them are memorable because the ladies who wore them went on to score gold–and some of them are memorable in and of themselves, completely separate from the routine and the medal it may or may not have earned the athlete.

Click through the gallery above to see the 20 most memorable figure skating dresses of all time, all the way back to Peggy Fleming’s ultra-chic lime green dress from the 1968 Olympics.