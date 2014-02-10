With the Sochi Olympics officially in full swing, the whole world seems to be talking about the stunning performance given by 15-year-old Russian figure skater Yulia Lipnitskaya to win a gold medal in the new teenage category. Women’s figure skating is one of the only winter Olympic sports that is the rare combination of sheer athleticism, artistic movement, and sparkly costumes.
In that spirit, we’re taking a look back at some of the most memorable figure skating dresses of all time. Some of them are memorable because the ladies who wore them went on to score gold–and some of them are memorable in and of themselves, completely separate from the routine and the medal it may or may not have earned the athlete.
Click through the gallery above to see the 20 most memorable figure skating dresses of all time, all the way back to Peggy Fleming’s ultra-chic lime green dress from the 1968 Olympics.
1968
Peggy Fleming wore this unforgettable lime green dress at the Grenoble Olympics, a performance which earned her the gold medal.
STAFF/AFP/Getty Images
1976
At the 1976 Olympics in Innsbruck, Austria, Dorothy Hamill chose a solid red dress for her gold medal-winning routine.
Tony Duffy/Getty Images
1992
For her gold medal-winning free skate at the Albertville, France Olympics Kristi Yamaguchi wore an unforgettable black dress with gold lace overlay.
ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images
1993
During the World Championships, Nancy Kerrigan first showed her love for black-and-white lace with this low-back halter dress.
Anton Want/Getty Images
1994
For her gold medal winning program at the National Championships, Tonya Harding wore a deep-plunging cobalt blue dress with gold trim.
CHRIS WILKINS/AFP/Getty Images
1994
For free program at the Lillehammer Olympics, the now infamous Tonya Harding wore this memorable burgundy velvet dress with silver embroidery.
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
1994
For her short program in Boston, Nancy Kerrigan wore a memorable, color blocked black-and-white design.
JOHN MOTTERN/AFP/Getty Images
1994
During the Lillehammer Olympics, before Tonya Harding's security guard attacked her backstage, Nancy Kerrigan wore this gorgeous white lace dress.
Mike Powell/Getty Images
1996
Michelle Kwan turned heads in this two-piece, Bollywood-inspired design for her free skate performance at the World Championships.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
1998
Tara Lipinski skated in this cerulean dress at the National Championships held in Philadelphia.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
1998
Tara Lipinski wore this memorable milkmaid-inspired costume for hre Nationa Championship short program in 1998. She also memorably fell onto the ice and slipped back to finish fourth place.
STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP/Getty Images
1998
During the Nagano Olympics, Michelle Kwan wore this unforgettable lilac velvet spaghetti strap dress for the free skate. Kwan took home the silver medal at the competition.
David Madison/Getty Images
2001
Michelle Kwan wore an appropriately shimmery dress for the World Championships exhibition program, after she took home the fold medal in the women's competition earlier that day.
Doug Pensinger/Getty Images
2002
The always stylishly daring Sasha Cohen wore this all-black dress with a mesh upper and sleeves for the National Championships, where she took home the silver medal and earned a spot on the Olympic team.
Robert Laberge/Getty Images
2002
Sasha Cohen lit up the ice in this fire-inspired dress during her free skate at the Salt Lake City Olympics in 2002.
JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images
2002
Cohen took a more ladylike route for her short program at the Salt Lake City Olympics, opting for this lavender ombré dress.
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images
2006
Emily Hughes stunned in this powder-blue costume for her free skate program during the Turin Olympics.
Brian Bahr/Getty Images
2006
Blue was Hughes' color of choice that year. She also wore this cobalt design during the Olympics in Torino.
S. Levin/Getty Images
2007
Yamaguchi wore this pretty lilac ombré dress for a special performance in Washington, D.C. in 2007.
ML Layton/Getty Images
2014
15-year-old skating prodgy Yulia Lipnitskaya won gold in the new teen category at this year's Sochi Olympic game.
Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images