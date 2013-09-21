Want: A Figure-Flattering Printed Dress, On Sale!

What: A short, printed dress from MSGM that will make any figure look like a million bucks.

Why: If the price tag on this dress doesn’t sell you on it, how the fact that this statement-making print will save you all the fuss of having to find accessories? Added bonus: the dress has hidden pockets—perfect for the girl who wants to keep her necessities close.

How: Pair this dress with an oversized top coat and booties for a fall-ready look. Come winter, add cozy tights and a chunky knit!

MSGM short dress, on sale $182; at The Corner