Fight The Cold In Candy-Colored Winter Accessories

As much as I love a brisk fall day, the cold weather does start to get a little depressing once temperatures dip below 50 degrees. Images of forthcoming blizzards start to flash through my mind, and well, all of a sudden it’s like “take me back to summer before I’m buried in five feet of snow, please.”

A great little pick-me-up for the cold weather blues, however, is going to be all of this season’s candy colored hats, gloves, mittens and scarves (good enough to eat!) in hues like bubblegum pink, electric blue and sunshine yellow. On those chilly mornings when all you feel like throwing on is a bunch of muted blah, these accessories are going to be the perfect fix to pump up any ensemble.

Click through for the best and brightest of fall’s scarves, gloves and hats. Which are your favorites?