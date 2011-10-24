Fight Club Author Writes Teen Novel

Damned isn’t just another teen drama. Sure it’s got all the typical teen scenarios — crushes, awkward interactions with said crush and of course scarring humiliations — except the characters are condemned to hell.

Written by Fight Club authorChuck Palahniuk, teen narrator Madison Spencer, finds more understanding in the underworld than theland of the living — think theBreakfast Club meetsVampire Diaries.

So what’s hell like in the mind of Palahniuk? It is a dark world littered with popcorn balls, stale bubble gum, and where the only form of entertainment provided are two films:The English Patient andThe Piano. Your job options are limited to telemarketing and Internet porn, while most of hell is made up of “98.3 percent of lawyers” and “100 percent of journalists.” (Geez Chuck, tell us how you really feel.)

Societal commentary aside, Palahniuk does paint an intriguing portrait of a girl coming of age in the valley of the damned, which isn’t too far removed from the real thing. The mind behind Tyler Durden is transformed through Madison Spencer who guides us from teen misgivings to demon attacks with both charm and believable bravado.

NPR calls the book “surprisingly sweet, hopeful and empowering; as a satire, it’s funny, irreverent and hugely entertaining.” But will parents be picking up the teen novel that says, “Hell ain’t so bad kids?”

Sadly, we’re betting this book joins Tokidoki Barbie on the path to parental damnation.