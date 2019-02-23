What Each Member of Fifth Harmony Is Up to Now

Scroll To See More Images

Since 5H’s split in March 2018, fans have wondering: Where are the Fifth Harmony members now? Each member of the foursome (once a fivesome before Camila Cabello’s exit in 2016) has been pursuing a solo music career, and their sounds are as different as their personality. Here, we break down what each member of Fifth Harmony has been doing since their hiatus, and when Harmonizers can expect from their debut albums.

But first, before we get into where the remaining Fifth Harmony members—Normani, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke—are now, we have to talk about the fifth Fifth Harmony member who likely won’t come back if the band ends their hiatus. Cabello has had a massive career since her exit from Fifth Harmony three years ago. She’s had a number-one single, “Havana,” followed by a number-one album, Camila. In February 2019, she became the first Latina artist to open the Grammy awards. She’s also opened for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour and earned two Grammy nominations. With a sophomore album on the way, it seems like Cabello’s leave wasn’t in vain, which makes us have high hopes for her former bandmates’ solo careers.

Check out what the other Fifth Harmony members have been up to and prepare for their solo takeovers. We’ll be hearing a lot from them soon.

Normani

After covering songs by artists, like Drake and Solange, on her YouTube channel and competing on the 24th season of Dancing with the Stars (in which she placed third), Normani released her first song as a solo artist in February 2017: “Love Lies,” a duet with Khalid for the Love, Simon soundtrack. The song peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100. Normani, who also had a cameo in Khalid’s 2017 music video for “Young, dumb & Broke,” was signed to RCA Records for her debut album in April 2018.

In an interview with Billboard that month, Normani confirmed that she’ll be working with Missy Elliott for her upcoming album. “Some people hadn’t known who Fifth Harmony was or people only got to see a fraction of Normani in Fifth Harmony, so it’s definitely an opportunity to do it my way,” she said. In the following months, Normani saw collaborations with Davido and Quavo for their song “Swing,” with Jessie Reyez for her song “Body Count” and with Calvin Harris for their two-track EP, Normani x Calvin Harris. She was also announced as an opening act for Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour, as well as released her debut solo single, “Waves,” a hypnotic R&B slow jam with 6lack, in November 2018. The track was followed by a duet with Sam Smith, titled “Dancing with a Stranger,” in January 2019.

As for when her album will be released, Normani told Billboard that her debut will come out in the first quarter of 2019 and that its title will be a number. She told Fader that her album’s sound will be inspired by her childhood in Houston and New Orleans. “My Mom was raised in the same house in New Orleans that I was raised in as a little girl. I want to shed light on my truth,” she said.

Lauren Jauregui

Jauregui’s first song outside of Fifth Harmony came in December 2016 when she released the ballad “Back to Me” with Marian Hill. Then came her second solo project, a same-sex duet with Halsey titled “Strangers” for Halsey’s 2017 album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. Later that year, she featured on her boyfriend Ty Dolla Sign’s song, “In Your Phone.” (The rapper and Jauregui met in 2016 when he recorded “Work from Home” with Fifth Harmony.) In November 2017, Jauregui released her fourth collaboration, an EDM song with Steve Aoki titled “All Night.”

In January 2018, it was reported that Jauregui made the switch from Epic Records, which Fifth Harmony was signed under, to Columbia Records for her solo music. After serving as the opening act for the Latin American leg of Halsey’s Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour, Jauregui released her first-ever solo single, a power-ballad titled “Expectations” in October 2018. The release was accompanied with a raw, black-and-white music video of Jauregui belting her heart out. In January 2019, Jauregui released her second single, “More Than That.”

Though she hasn’t revealed a date, Jauregui’s album is expected to be released sometime in 2019. As far as the sound of her music, Jauregui has said she’s drawn influences from artists like Lana Del Rey and Lauryn Hill, as well as electronica and Latin music. “I’m trying to be as organic as possible. I write when I feel like it—I don’t try to force a song. If I get in a room with someone I don’t like, I don’t get in that room again,” she told Marie Claire in 2018. “I’m being very selective about where I’m putting my energy. There’s a lot of inspiration around me, so I’ve been drawing from whatever I can—mostly life experiences, or things I wish to experience. An exploration of self. Art is a self-care medium for me—delving in and expressing myself however it is my heart is feeling at that moment.”

Dinah Jane

Jane, who once auditioned for the lead role in Moana, sang in her first solo project in 2017 when she was featured on Daddy Yankee’s “Boom Boom” with French Montana and Red One. After singing the Tongan national anthem at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup (Jane is of Tongan, Samoan and Fijian descent), Jane released a Christmas song medley with Leona Lewis in December 2017.

Her first single as a solo artist came in November 2018 when she released her island-influenced dance track, “Bottled Up,” with Marc E. Bassy and Ty Dolla $ign—the latter of whom collaborated with Fifth Harmony on “Work from Home.” A month later, at Jingle Bash 2018, Jane debuted two new songs, “Retrograde” and “I Don’t Mind,” from her upcoming album. Variety also reported that Jane is signed to L.A. Reid’s Hitco. Reid, who signed Fifth Harmony to Epic Records after The X Factor, was a judge on the reality competition. No word on when her album will be released.

“I feel like a new artist because I haven’t dropped anything. No one really knows me as an individual, so you know, people are stepping into who Dinah really is. Being in a group, you don’t really get to give an ounce of who you are as a solo artist. You can only give so much, so now, stepping into my own, I can give you 100 percent of all of me,” Jane told Forbes in 2018.

Ally Brooke

Brooke’s first collaboration came in June 2017 when she was featured on Lost Kings’ “Look At Us Now,” alongside ASAP Ferg. Then came her second collaboration, a ballad titled “Perfect” with German DJ Topic. At the 2018 Oscars, she sang a medley of award-winning songs from films like Beauty and the Beast and Titanic. That same month, Variety reported that Brooke was signed as a solo artist to Maverick/ReignDeer Entertainment and with Britney Spears’s manager, Larry Rudolph. Along with Brooks and Spears, the management company also represents Aerosmith and Pitbull. That year, she also made a cameo on Freeform’s Famous in Love, starring Bella Thorne, as herself.

By August 2018, Variety reported that Brooks signed her first solo record deal with Atlantic Records. Her first solo debut came in September 2018 when she sang “Vámonos” at the Fusion Festival in Liverpool, England. The song, a bilingual, Latin-music-inspired pop song, didn’t become her debut single though. Brooke’s official debut single came in January 2019 when she released “Low Key,” a dance-pop song written by Teddy Geiger. Around that time, Brooke also released “The Truth Is In There,” a ballad written by Diane Warren used Weight Watchers’ latest campaign. Brooke’s debut album is expected in 2019.

“People never really got to see to the true me,” Brooke released in a press statement. “Now just being able to have my own freedom of being an artist is the most incredible feeling in the world.”