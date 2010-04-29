FHM’s Sexiest Women List Names Kristen Stewart Over Adriana Lima

Photo: TwilightBelgium

Today, FHM released this years countdown of the top 100 sexiest women in the world, and of course we had to take a look at the top picks. Among the glamazons named in the top ten were some of the usual candidates Kelly Brook reached number seven while WAG/model Abbey Clancy snagged the number five spot.

It came as no shock that Brazilian babe and Victoria’s Secret model Adriana Lima took up one of the coveted top ten placements as well a devout catholic who attends church every Sunday, Lima proves you don’t have to be a bad girl in order to be sexy.

However, there was one surprise we didnt see coming. Kristen Stewart, Twilight‘s angtsy and pale star who most recently portrayed rocker Joan Jett in The Runaways made a new entry to the list sliding in at number six. In fact, Stewart ranked even higher on the list than both drop dead gorgeous Lima and glamour model Keeley Hazell. Apparently Stewart, who we think looked less than glamorous at the Coachella festival earlier this month, is giving guys nationwide something to fantasize about. Perhaps it’s her care-free attitude that is laden with surprising sex appeal?

Other celebs to grace the sexy list include Marisa Miller, another Victoria’s Secret favorite, who shot from placing 42nd on last year’s list to 3rd on the 2010 countdown. Polling the most votes from all of the FHM editions put together, Marisa’sCalifornia good looks prove to be in high demand no matter where in the world you’re from.

It seems that Fantastic Four and Sin City star, Jessica Alba, is still considered one of the sexiest women in the world. If the skin tight costumes in the aforementioned films didn’t forever secure her place at the top of this list, then the constant paparazzi pictures of her on holiday in a bikini definitely did the trick.

As for the ultimate number one spot? For the second year in a row, Cheryl Cole scooped up that title once again one-upping notorious hottie Megan Fox. After proving unfaithful to his wife, we’re betting Cole’s ex-hubby Ashley is the one crying now.