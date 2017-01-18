Feud Alert! Bella Hadid Is ‘Hurt’ Selena Gomez Is Dating The Weeknd

Update, 1/18/17:

It seems as though Bella Hadid really is upset that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are (fake) dating. According to—you guessed it—a source, “Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” an insider tells People. The source was quick to add that Hadid broke up with The Weeknd anyway—not the other way around. Eh. She’ll be over it in no time.

Original post, 1/13/17:

In case anyone was wondering how Bella Hadid feels about those shots of Selena Gomez making out with her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd, it looks like we have our answer. After casually unfollowing Gomez on Instagram, Hadid posted a very sexy Boomerang that reminds us of another mostly-naked shot we’ve seen recently on social media: Namely, the shot of Gomez that famed photographer Mert Alas posted on IG this week.

Sure, Hadid has posted her share of scantily-clad photos on the ‘Gram, but she doesn’t usually post Boomerangs, and they’re not usually quite so … scandalous. Plus, the timing is just too perfect. Those pics of Gomez and The Weeknd looked a little Hiddleswift-y to us, but unless Hadid is in on it, it looks like she believes the hype.