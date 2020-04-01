13 Festival Zoom Backgrounds That Are *Almost* As Good As the Real Thing

Let’s just deal with the facts: None of us are headed to a music festival any time in the near future. (Even Coachella has been postponed to later in 2020.) So what has, in the past, been considered festival season is now stay at home, listen to your favorite musicians and cry season. It’s a rough time for all music-lovers, but these festival Zoom backgrounds are here to make it feel like you’re at Coachella (or Bonnaroo! Or SXSW! Or Ultra!) instead of sitting on your couch. Just because we’re all stuck at home instead of wandering around music festivals doesn’t mean we can’t virtually go there.

You might as well go ahead and grab your favorite festival outfit, because these fun Zoom backgrounds are as close as you’re going to get to Coachella for now. Sure, it’s upsetting to think about all the cancelled plans and delayed excitement, but instead of wallowing during your mandatory work Zoom call, you can spice up your background and pretend you’re having the best weekend of your life. Social distancing and working from home are only made bearable by leaning in and going with the flow. In this case, that means upping your Zoom game with a festival background that will—at the very least—bring a little smile to your face.

Whether you’re someone who anxiously awaits for your favorite musical festival every year or you’re just looking to feel like you’re anywhere but your living room right now, these festival Zoom backgrounds are here to save the day. From unique art installations to front row seats to Billie Eilish and Lizzo, you’re sure to have a blast at your very own virtual music festival. At least admission is free, right?

1. The Quintessential Coachella Photo

If you’re trying to feel like you’re at Coachella instead of on your couch, this Zoom background is the one for you.

2. Front Row at Khalid’s Performance

Calling all Khalid fans: Now you can see the singer up close and personal—without even buying a ticket.

3. An Iconic Bonnaroo Mural

You can’t go to Bonnaroo and not take a photo by a mural. And since you can’t be there right now, this Zoom background will have to do.

4. Ariana Grande’s Seven Rings Art Installation

I see it. I like it. I want it. I Zoom it.

5. Basically On-Stage with Billie Eilish

Is Billie Eilish singing directly to you? In this Zoom background, yes she is.

6. Colossal Cacti Art Installation

This cactus installation is just high-key cute.

7. DJ Your Own Set

If watching from the front lines isn’t good enough for you, hope into the action and DJ your own festival set.

8. The Coachella Moschino Party

If you’ve ever wanted to attend the infamous Moschino party at Coachella, now’s your chance.

9. Lizzo Dancing Right Above You

Blame it on her juice.

10. Lost In the Crowds

For those looking for a more realistic festival experience, you can use this Zoom background to make it feel like you’re truly struggling to see the stage.

11. The ‘Spectra’ Art Installation

No waiting in lines to get your photo in front of this art installation now, friends.

12. Front Row at Janelle Monae’s Performance

BRB, making this my Zoom background, laptop wallpaper and phone lock screen immediately.

13. Wandering Around Bonnaroo

If you’re a Bonnaroo fan, this Zoom background is sure to make you nostalgic.