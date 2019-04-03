31 Swimsuits That Could Totally Double as Festival Tops

Scroll To See More Images

‘Tis the season for shopping festival fashion, and retailers have stocked up on festival tops, accordingly. There’s a vast array of knitted halter tanks, cropped sweatshirts and flowy almost-dress tunics on offer. And while each of these pieces practically screams “festival season,” I’d like to make an argument for a different kind of (equally festival-worthy) top: the swimsuit.

Swimsuits are a thing we all stock up on with some regularity, because come spring and summer, we can’t really live without them. (And honestly, come fall and winter, we can’t really live without them, either; swimsuit shopping offers us a vicarious escape from the cold temperatures that plague us.) In addition to being a must-have for days spent at the pool, weekends spent at the beach or weeks spent on vacation, swimsuits are also a practical addition to any festival wardrobe. They’re chic enough to stun in any Instagram, hearty enough to withstand dirt and mud, and they’re literally designed to get wet. No more frantically hiding under trees when a shower descends upon Coachella—when you’re clad in a swimsuit, you can dance in the rain without fear of ruining the outfit you just dropped $50 on.

Of course, if you’re interested in testing out this whole swimsuits-as-festival-tops thing, you can repurpose something you already own. (And your bank account will undoubtedly thank you for it.) Or if you’re bummed to miss out on the opportunity to buy something fun, you can, you know, buy something fun—because there’s a veritable plethora of fun AF, festival-worthy swimsuits available right now. And these makeshift festival tops are just waiting to earn a spot in your concert-going rotation.

1. Howdy There Cow Bandeau Top, $13 at Nasty Gal

Throw this on, and you’ll hit peak statement-making festival style in no time.

2. Cloud Wash One-Piece Swimsuit, $38 at Forever 21

Tie-dye is everywhere these days—don’t tell me you didn’t expect it to pervade swimwear, too.

3. TWIIN Vice Buckle One-Piece Swimsuit, $100 at Urban Outfitters

Oh-so early aughts—and perfect for festival season.

4. Out from Under Tulip Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

OK, this one’s basically a really cute, waterproof going-out top.

5. Pieces Metallic Bikini Top, $12.50 at ASOS

Almost more fit for Coachella than it is for the pool.

6. Multicolor Camo One-Piece Swimsuit, $24.90 at Forever 21

Because camo doesn’t have to mean color-less.

7. Montce Swim Corset Bikini Top, $122 at Urban Outfitters

Quite possibly hotter than any bra in your closet.

8. Roxy Exclusive Open-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $90 at Urban Outfitters

Low-key, comfy-cute festival style awaits.

9. Blue Life Shipwrecked Strapless One-Piece Swimsuit, $202 at Urban Outfitters

Crown yourself queen of the festival by slipping into this strappy AF swimsuit.

10. Paqueta Rainbow Striped Bikini Top, $141 at Free People

Because when festival season’s in session, rainbow is always a good idea.

11. Out from Under Jules One-Piece Swimsuit, $72 at Urban Outfitters

Animal prints are basically always a good idea.

12. Seeing Stars Tie-Front Bikini Top, $11 at Nasty Gal

Buy for Coachella—rewear on the Fourth of July.

13. Way Up Tie-Dye One-Shoulder Bikini Top, $13 at Nasty Gal

Pretty sure there’s no thing as too much tie-dye when festival season’s involved.

14. The Voyager One-Piece Swimsuit, $172 at Free People

Shine bright like a diamond—and stay waterproof while you’re at it.

15. Cutout Bikini Set, $29.90 at Forever 21

A bikini so cute you might be tempted to not wear real clothes over it.

16. Out from Under Printed Kendall One-Piece Swimsuit, $62 at Urban Outfitters

Because striped swimsuits are more fun when they’re covered in tropical flowers.

17. Maldives Xanadu Bikini, $52 at Free People

A lower-key festival top, to be sure, but also a veritably chic bikini.

18. Bailey Jacket, $240 at Urban Outfitters

Your shoulder tan lines might get a little weird, but you’ll look so cool you probably won’t care.

19. Out from Under Crossover One-Piece Swimsuit, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for pairing with flowy pants, denim shorts, fun skirts—and basically anything else imaginable.

20. All’s Square Checkerboard Bikini, $12 at Nasty Gal

Sure to play well with neons.

21. Ruby Scrunch One-Piece Swimsuit, $169 at Free People

This scrunch swimsuit is so cute you’ll be looking for an excuse to buy it. (And now, you have one!)

22. Tie-Dye Ring Crop, $35 at Topshop

All kinds of delightful.

23. Mica Duotone Bikini Top, $139 at Free People

A little colorblocking can go a long, long way.

24. Kalleigh One-Piece Swimsuit, $185 at Free People

Honestly one of the prettiest swimsuits money can buy right now.

25. Laura Ashley Betty Floral Cinched One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Because loud color isn’t the only way to do chic festival style.

26. Roxy Tiki Reversible Triangle Bikini Top, $45 at Urban Outfitters

A classic cut, in a classic print, in a classic palette—what’s not to love?

27. Tie-Dye Ribbed Scoop Swimsuit, $58 at Topshop

This scoop swimsuit looks like it was designed with festival wear in mind.

28. Izzy Bikini Top, $74 at Free People

Tankinis are totally on the menu, too.

29. Roxy Reversible Tie-Back One-Piece Swimsuit, $95 at Urban Outfitters

It’s reversible.

30. Lauren Bikini Top, $92 at Free People

A colorblocked bikini top that basically just looks like a really cute sports bra.

31. Seeing Stars Strapless Bikini Top, $7 at Nasty Gal

Another Fourth of July-friendly bikini worth buying right now.

