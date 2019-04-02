37 of the Best Festival Street Style Looks We’ve Ever Seen

Festival season is just around the corner, and I don’t know about you, but I get a lot of my outfit inspiration from looking at past festivals. Seriously, checking out festival street style from years past is such a useful (and super fun) way to figure out what cool looks to try and recreate or just get a little inspiration to put together a killer outfit from clothes you already own. Creativity is key, and festival-goers are no stranger to mixing patterns, fabrics, colors—you name it. If you want to seriously stand out at every festival this season, take a gander (Yeah, I just said that. Let me live.) at some of the best street style looks I’ve ever seen.
Festival fashion is a huge freakin’ industry, and finding the perfect outfit can be totally overwhelming. That’s why I compiled a list of some of my personal favorite festival outfits. They’re all super unique, creative and bold. But don’t forget: Confidence is key. You could walk into Coachella wearing a trash bag and aviator sunglasses, but if you own it, you’re sure to get some compliments (and probably a lot of weird looks, but whatevs). If you choose to wear actual clothes, though, seeing what some extremely stylish festival goers have donned before is a good way to start putting together a wardrobe plan.
Inspiration is the start to any great idea (or outfit), so let these 37 festival street style looks inspire you to dress to the nines this festival season. Don’t be afraid to go bold, show some skin or finally try wearing fringe. At a festival, anything is possible, so dress like it. (But no matter what you wear, be sure to apply a shit ton of sunscreen before you embrace the sun, thanks.)
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
1. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Dave Tacon/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
2. Concrete and Grass Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
3. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
4. Jasmine Sanders, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Rob Latour/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
5. Janelle Monae, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Saira Macleod/REX/Shutterstock.
6. Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
7. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
8. Cardi B, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Wayne Tippetts/REX/Shutterstock.
9. Afro Punk Music Festival
Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
10. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Melodie Jeng/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
11. Panorama Music Festival
Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
12. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Melodie Jeng/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
13. Panorama Music Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
14. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
15. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
16. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
17. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Dave Tacon/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
18. Concrete and Grass Festival
Melodie Jeng/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
19. Panorama Music Festival
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock.
20. Charlie Heaton, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock.
21. Hailey Baldwin, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
22. Seraya McNeill, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
23. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
24. Lauren Jauregui, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
25. Aimee Song, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Saira Macleod/REX/Shutterstock.
26. Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
27. Hailee Steinfeld, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
28. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
29. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Mediapunch/REX/Shutterstock.
30. Tommy Dorfman, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
31. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
32. Brandi Cyrus, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
33. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
34. Katy Perry and Jeremy Scott, Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock.
35. Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock.
36. Bella Hadid, Coachella Music and Arts Festival