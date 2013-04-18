StyleCaster
Music Festival Street Style at The StyleCaster x UGG® StyleHaven

Sydne Summer
by
Sydne Summer is a Los Angeles-based fashion expert, stylist, host, and blogger. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of SydneStyle.com where she provides readers with achievable style, how-to solutions, trend spotting, and styling advice. She has been featured on a number of online publications including E! Entertainment, Fox News, AOL’s City Best, HSN, Fandango, and G4. Be sure to follow her at @Sydne Summer.

Music festivals aren’t just about the bands. They’re about the parties too, and StyleCaster teamed up with UGG® Australia for a festival oasis in the desert. With a gorgeous pool, delicious food and even massages it was no wonder that guests were dressed to impress.

Shorts played a major role in the style scene. Denim cut-off for girls and bright bathing suit bottoms for boys. When it came to prints, florals were number one, followed by tribal patterns. Fringe was also popular on cover-ups and boho accessories. And everyone was outfitted in the most stylish sunglasses! Here’s a round up of some of the best dressed on the scene.

For more information about our relationship with UGG® Australia click here: cmp.ly/3

William Yan of WilliamYan.com shows off one of spring’s hottest patterns: the chevron print, accessorized with an UGG® Australia carry-all and comfy slip-ons. Livingstone Brief; $345; at uggaustralia.com, Reefton Canvas; $125; at uggaustralia.com

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Floral prints are the ultimate in hippie chic, especially when they’re on a flowing maxi dress.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Sydne Summer of SydneStyle.com mixed prints by pairing an asymmetrical cover-up with UGG® Australia espadrilles. Lucianna Marrakech; $150; at uggaustralia.com

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Bright shorts are a trend that works equally well for women as it does for men!

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Christine Cameron of MyStylePill.com went for a global mixed prints feel, accessorized by a striped UGG® Australia bag and wedges. Crochet Small Drawstring; $245; at uggaustralia.com, Assia; $180; at uggaustralia.com

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

You can never go wrong at a festival with some fringe, booties and a flower in your ear!

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Lindsey Calla of SaucyGlossie.com brightened the party with polka dots, florals and UGG® Australia wedges. Lucianna; $150; at uggaustralia.com

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Shauna Miller of PennyChic.com shows how to work spring’s exposed midriff trend with a bandeau and maxi skirt.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

A simple dress makes the right statement whether it’s florals, lace or bright coral.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Andrea Trujillo of A.SweeT boutique was white hot in printed shorts and some serious arm candy.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Sarongs are the perfect festival accessory. Tie them around your swimsuit at the pool, then wear them as a top when it’s time to see the bands!

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Aly Weisman shows black is anything but boring with triangle cut-outs at the waist.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

A graphic tee and reflective shades are the ultimate in rocker chic.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

A sheer maxi dress makes for a great cover-up, especially when paired with a stylish hat!

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

When it comes to transportation, it’s all about a stylish bike, like a mint and green fixie from Pure Fix Cycles.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

Neutrals work just as well as brights in the desert. And they’re the perfect backdrop to show off key prints.

Photo: Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com

