Music Festival Street Style at The StyleCaster x UGG® StyleHaven

Sydne Summer is a Los Angeles-based fashion expert, stylist, host, and blogger. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of SydneStyle.com where she provides readers with achievable style, how-to solutions, trend spotting, and styling advice. She has been featured on a number of online publications including E! Entertainment, Fox News, AOL’s City Best, HSN, Fandango, and G4. Be sure to follow her at @Sydne Summer.
Music festivals aren’t just about the bands. They’re about the parties too, and StyleCaster teamed up with UGG® Australia for a festival oasis in the desert. With a gorgeous pool, delicious food and even massages it was no wonder that guests were dressed to impress.
Shorts played a major role in the style scene. Denim cut-off for girls and bright bathing suit bottoms for boys. When it came to prints, florals were number one, followed by tribal patterns. Fringe was also popular on cover-ups and boho accessories. And everyone was outfitted in the most stylish sunglasses! Here’s a round up of some of the best dressed on the scene.
For more information about our relationship with UGG® Australia click here: cmp.ly/3
William Yan of WilliamYan.com shows off one of spring’s hottest patterns: the chevron print, accessorized with an UGG® Australia carry-all and comfy slip-ons. Livingstone Brief; $345; at uggaustralia.com, Reefton Canvas; $125; at uggaustralia.com
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Floral prints are the ultimate in hippie chic, especially when they’re on a flowing maxi dress.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Sydne Summer of SydneStyle.com mixed prints by pairing an asymmetrical cover-up with UGG® Australia espadrilles. Lucianna Marrakech; $150; at uggaustralia.com
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Bright shorts are a trend that works equally well for women as it does for men!
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
You can never go wrong at a festival with some fringe, booties and a flower in your ear!
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Shauna Miller of PennyChic.com shows how to work spring’s exposed midriff trend with a bandeau and maxi skirt.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
A simple dress makes the right statement whether it’s florals, lace or bright coral.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Andrea Trujillo of A.SweeT boutique was white hot in printed shorts and some serious arm candy.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Sarongs are the perfect festival accessory. Tie them around your swimsuit at the pool, then wear them as a top when it’s time to see the bands!
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Aly Weisman shows black is anything but boring with triangle cut-outs at the waist.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
A graphic tee and reflective shades are the ultimate in rocker chic.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
A sheer maxi dress makes for a great cover-up, especially when paired with a stylish hat!
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
When it comes to transportation, it’s all about a stylish bike, like a mint and green fixie from Pure Fix Cycles.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com
Neutrals work just as well as brights in the desert. And they’re the perfect backdrop to show off key prints.
Photo:
Joy Jacobs Photography, www.joyjacobsparties.com