Music Festival Street Style at The StyleCaster x UGG® StyleHaven

Sydne Summer is a Los Angeles-based fashion expert, stylist, host, and blogger. She is also the founder and editor-in-chief of SydneStyle.com where she provides readers with achievable style, how-to solutions, trend spotting, and styling advice. She has been featured on a number of online publications including E! Entertainment, Fox News, AOL’s City Best, HSN, Fandango, and G4. Be sure to follow her at @Sydne Summer.

Music festivals aren’t just about the bands. They’re about the parties too, and StyleCaster teamed up with UGG® Australia for a festival oasis in the desert. With a gorgeous pool, delicious food and even massages it was no wonder that guests were dressed to impress.

Shorts played a major role in the style scene. Denim cut-off for girls and bright bathing suit bottoms for boys. When it came to prints, florals were number one, followed by tribal patterns. Fringe was also popular on cover-ups and boho accessories. And everyone was outfitted in the most stylish sunglasses! Here’s a round up of some of the best dressed on the scene.

For more information about our relationship with UGG® Australia click here: cmp.ly/3