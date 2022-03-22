10 Festival Fashion Trends That Deserve A Headlining Spot In Your Coachella Lineup

Scroll To See More Images

It’s been a minute (or two very long years), but festival fashion trends for 2022 are finally a legit topic of discussion. Slowly but surely, and then all at once, festival season has returned. It feels a little like falling in love, there’s so much anticipation and emotion—then you suddenly find yourself a few days out from the date with nothing to wear. However, shopping for 2022 music festivals seems a little bit like staring at a blank slate.

My Pinterest board and Instagram saved folders don’t have any photos of actual festival-goers since 2019 (remember the pre-era??) so it feels like inspiration is being pulled out of thin air. Fortunately, or unfortunately honestly, we’re all in the same boat here which can only mean one thing: anything goes for festival fashion this year.

I’m talking minimalist denim, maximalist feathers, your boyfriend’s rugby shirt and completely sheer ensembles. My anything goes prediction doesn’t come without lots of research to substantiate it. I searched through thousands of street-style photos and cross-referenced the biggest trends with Revolve’s site (nerd alert!). While I’m a firm believer that you can pretty much wear whatever your heart desires and make the best-dressed list, I’ve rounded up my predictions for the 10 biggest festival trends for 2022 to serve as inspiration.

1. Knit Bucket Hats

Adorable knit bucket hats have been majorly trending after Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa all rocked the style on vacations. With the intense festival sun beating down on you all weekend, this is a fashionable way to get some shade. Match it to a knit outfit or add fun sunglasses to complete the look.

Bria Crochet Bucket Hat

This black and white crochet bucket hat will go with all festival ‘fit options.

2. Oblique Cut Outs

The cut out maxi dress was designed to comfortably show a little skin. The oblique cut outs are super flattering and instantly create an hourglass shape so there’s no need to worry about a bad photo angle in this dress. This dress style is usually created with a light weight knit or stretchy mesh fabric so you’ll look hot without feeling too hot. Pair with a simple shoulder bag and statement earrings, and you’re ready to go.

Massai Dress

This sherbet ombre dress will take you from the casual day artists to the night time headliners. It also comes in a solid white and black option if you’re looking to create a twinning moment with your friends.

3. Head to Toe Denim

Full denim looks are having a moment and the best part about them is that they fit any vibe. If you’re headed to a country music festival, go for a vintage western look. If you’re headed to a rock or rap concert, go for some oversized grunge. Don’t be afraid to experiment with different washes and colors. A denim set is also great because it works for everyday wear once festival season is over.

Cropped Denim Jacket

Honor the evolution of the crop top (every Tumblr girl’s festival inspiration back in the day) and wear this cropped denim jacket. Be sure to pair it with the matching mini skirt.

4. Pedal Pusher Pants

Pedal pusheres are at the top of my festival trend prediction list. The style has a mix of ’70s retro and Y2K vibes which screams music festival to me. It’s also the perfect alternative to wearing full length pants (which can seem a little formal for a festival) or a skirt. Checkout your local vintage stores to find a cool patterned pair (like the one pictured above) and have some fun with mixing and matching.

Murphy Floral Pedal Pusher Pants

These floral pedal pushers are a necessity for ’90s inspired boho look. Pair the pants with the matching groovy halter top.

5. Sheer Dresses

Sheer dresses are sexy and cool but it can be hard to find an appropriate occasion to wear them. I’m here to officially tell you that a music festival is the occasion. Sheer dresses come in short, long, patterned, bright and neutral combinations so there’s no reason not to make them one of your many festival looks.

Multi Tie Mesh Dress

This mesh Kim Shui dress with crystal floral detailing is exactly what you should wear if you’re attempting to break the internet (in a good way). You’ll look back on this dress as the main event for years to come.

6. Baggy Jeans

Festival fashion has been all about maximalism in the past but sometimes playing it simple it as great way to stand out. Wear a pair of baggy jeans with a simple t shirt will make you look effortlessly cool. Complete the look with a bomber jacket to stay warm when the sun goes down.

Good ’90s

These light wash jeans from Good American have a vintage feel. Plus, you’ll be able to wear them all day without the fit stretching out.

7. Knit Sets

Easy, breezy and of course, beautiful will be your personal slogan in a knit set. If comfort is at the top of your festival priority list, you can’t go wrong with a matching lightweight knit set. These come in many forms including jumpsuits, cropped sweaters and bra sets. This is also a great option for pre-festival activities like pool parties, snack runs and golf cart rides.

Bec Pant

This lime green knit set can be worn together or paired with your other festival looks. The set comes in sizes XS-3XL.

8. The Casual Blazer

If Hailey Bieber can wear a blazer in virtually any setting, so can you. Pair a fun blazer with something causal, like denim shorts, and show the music industry that you mean business. Throw you blazer over a band tee to be the sophisticated groupie.

Patch Pocket Linen Jacket

This bright yellow blazer will shine in the sun and add a playful pop of color to elevate any look.

10. Music-Ready Menswear

There’s something that looks so cool about very causal pieces (like a rugby shirt) being paired with elevated accessories (like a metallic Bottega Veneta bag). Throw on a fun rugby shirt with shorts or a mini skirt and then play up the details: bedazzled bags, futuristic sunglasses and colorful shoes.

Oversized Collegiate Rugby Shirt

This bright stripe rugby shirt is a casual way to incorporate a fun pop of color into your look. It can also be tied around your waist or shoulders and worn as an accessory.

11. Full On Feathers

Feather trim was everywhere during fashion week and I predict the look will fly with the festival fashion crowd as well. Feathers can either be the whole look or incorporated into the details with trim and accessories.

Aida Top

This LPA black feather crop top is the perfect piece to wear to the evening headliners. Pair it with denim shorts or a mini skirt and a comfortable platform shoe.