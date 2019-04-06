Plus-Size Festival Fashion to Shop Right the Eff Now

Scroll To See More Images

It’s festival season, baby, and if you’re not looking for the cutest outfits to don while listening to your favorite artists, what are you doing? Music festivals like Coachella have become known for all the amazing ensembles that people boast while trying to stay cool in the hot, hot sun. So many brands now carry lines dedicated to amping up your festival wardrobe, but plus-size festival fashion isn’t always in the mix. I’d be lying if I didn’t say it’s difficult to find plus-size clothing that’s perfect for going out or dancing on top of amps at a festival (Yes, I did that once at Bonnaroo. Am I cool yet?), but it does exist—you just have to do a little digging.

Lucky for you, I did the digging, and found some of the cutest plus-size festival fashion that brands have to offer. Festival fashion is all about being bold, showing your personality through your outfit and being comfortable enough to have a good time. It’s a delicate balance, but with the right ratio of sequins to cool fabrics, it’s possible. When have confidence in what you’re wearing, the possibilities are endless. So this festival season, be daring and try something new. Mix funky patterns with your favorite shorts or wear a bodysuit with a sequin jacket. Just do you, and you’re sure to stand out in the Coachella crowds.

I rounded up a selection of plus-size festival pieces from which your festival wardrobe could totally benefit. From classic pieces to some wild ones, there’s something for everyone. Add some fun pieces to clothes you already own or put together a totally new and bold ensemble. It’s a festival—you can’t go wrong!

1. The Classic Set, $124.80 at Plus Equals

All eyes on you.

2. Festival Waist Belt, $32 at ASOS

I didn’t know I needed this belt until now.

3. Criss Cross Bodysuit, $25 at Forever 21

That criss-cross detail is perfect.

4. Chambray Shirtdress, $69.95 at Eloquii

Blue jean baby.

5. Shiny Textured Cami, $16.50 at Ashley Stewart

The perfect tank to keep simple or dress all the way up.

6. Jersey Beach Shorts Two-Piece, $23 at ASOS

Neon snake print is honestly the coolest spring trend.

7. Self-Tie Crop Top, $19.90 at Forever 21

This top is a must-have festival piece.

8. Leopard Print Slit Skirt, $59 at Addition Elle

Take a walk on the wild side.

9. Smocked Waist Shorts, $44.50 at Ashley Stewart

Because everyone needs some denim shorts in their festival wardrobe.

10. Fierce Township Rebel Top, $28 at Dolls Kill

A fun take on a classic leopard print.

11. Coin Multi-Chain Belt, $35 at ASOS

I’m just saying yes to all cool belts this year.

12. Take Up Space T-Shirt, $35 at Fat Mermaids

Take! Up! Space!

13. Neon Knit Cami, $14.90 at Forever 21

You can never go wrong with neon at a festival.

14. The Dennetta Set, $157.64 at Plus Equals

Sparkle over here; sparkle over there.

15. Blush Pink Dani Top, $44 at Premme

Crop tops are all I care about.

16. Fuck You Embroidered Jeans, $30 at Nasty Gal

Give ’em the finger as they watch you walk away.

17. Wild Honey Romper, $57 at ASOS

A romper is an easy (and cute) wardrobe option.

18. Textured Peasant Top, $39.50 at Ashley Stewart

A cute top that’s actually breathable!

19. Floral Bodysuit, $49 at Addition Elle

Yes to that deep-V.

20. Ombre T-Shirt, $19 at ASOS

Girls, girls, girls.

21. Callie Top, $59 at Premme

The shimmery festival top you need.

22. Floral Palazzo Pants, $22 at Forever 21

So easy to put these pants on over a cute swimsuit top.

23. Only Aries Addicted Flare Skirt, $28 at Dolls Kill

For all my Aries babies.

24. Layered Sleeve Duster, $39.50 at Ashley Stewart

A duster that won’t get too hot in the festival heat? Yes, please.

25. Off-the-Shoulder Top & Mini Skirt, $35 at Forever 21

You’ll shine so brightly, they can’t miss ya.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.