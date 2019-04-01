101 Festival-Ready Pieces Worth Shopping Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Any solid festival wardrobe involves a combination of a few things: comfy clothes you can move around in all day (and night) long, pieces that are lightweight enough for midday humidity and cozy enough for breezy nights, and chic AF style. This last bit is, of course, the most fun part of this endeavor—and it’s the thing that leaves the festival clothes landscape feeling as delightful, exciting and Instagram-worthy as it does. It’s also the thing that makes me want to shop festival clothes, even though I’m not planning on attending a single festival this year.

When I went to Bonnaroo some many years ago, my priority was fashion—not function. I spent my days in delightfully bohemian crop tops and short shorts that made my butt look excellent—until they rode up so significantly they basically served as a second pair of underwear. The versatile gladiators I relied on to tie my outfits together split apart halfway through the fest, leaving me in something of a footwear rut. (But hey—Bonnaroo’s an alternately dusty or muddy experience, and I simply wasn’t prepared to sacrifice any of my clean AF sneakers to the festival gods.) I wore rainbow snapbacks, adorned my hair with flower crowns and layered on Free People jewelry. My looks were photogenic as hell—but my head got seriously hot and sweaty, and I’m just not the kind of person who can stand to bounce around in beaded shit all day. By the end of the four days, I was basically relying on sports bras, tie-dye tanks and Nike shorts—a far cry from the fashion-forward looks I’d mentally assembled, but a much more practical option that kept me from getting distracted by my clothing every 19 seconds.

I’ve been to a handful of festivals since then, and it’s become clear to me that the dichotomy between fashion and function is a false one—at least as far as festival clothes are concerned. The festival clothing selection is incredibly vast, and it’s full of pieces that are as practical as they are pretty (or weird, or statement-making, or breezy, or whatever other aesthetic you’re currently cultivating). Comfort and chic style are far from mutually exclusive; it’s entirely possible to craft a festival wardrobe fully of comfy clothes, and lightweight-yet-cozy necessities and head-turning looks. It’s, in fact, so possible (and so damn fun) that I’ve found myself planning festival outfits I won’t be able to wear any time soon—leaving you, dear reader, with a comprehensive guide to all the festival clothes worth shopping right now.

1. Make My Day Set, $148 at Free People

A matching set so cute you’ll be tempted to live in it.

2. Pop Pink Prophecy One-Piece, $198 at Free People

The endlessly trendy utility jumpsuit just got a spring/summer-facing upgrade.

3. The Midnight Rambler Dress, $175 at Free People

Added this to my wishlist the moment I saw it.

4. Quinn Pullover, $168 at Free People

Pullovers are key to surviving chilly festival nights—and they’re great to have on hand for any other breezy days that come your way.

5. Say Anything Anklet, $32 at Free People

Anklets are having a moment, and this one is so cute it deserves its own Instagram.

6. Rialto Jean Floral Project Painted Overalls, $578 at Free People

Painted overalls are always a good idea. (If you don’t feel like dropping $578 on a veritable jean onesie, hit up a thrift store, score a discount option, and DIY the painted pattern.)

7. Vintage Oversized Work Jacket, $59 at Urban Outfitters

A jacket that would look just as home over your go-to festival bikini as it would over a dress, romper or pair of jeans.

8. Fiesta Floral Dress, $168 at Free People

Mod AF—because ’60s festival style is a look.

9. Sweater Knit Halter Top, $14.90 at Forever 21

It’s festival season—the more knit crop tops you can get your hands on, the better.

10. Enamel Pendant Necklace, $78 at Free People

A necklace that knows what’s up.

11. Colorblock Wind Pants, $27.90 at Forever 21

The perfect pants to pair with your go-to sports bra or bikini top.

12. V-Neck Crop Tank, $13 at ASOS

Tank tops are great in the hot festival sun—but crop tanks are even better.

13. Valet Shell Claw Clip Set, $44 at Free People

Get in on the shell accessory movement without loading yourself down with jewelry.

14. Rainbow Print Halter Top, $12.90 at Forever 21

It’s rainbow. And lightweight. And photogenic AF.

15. Winona Gelly Sandal, $38 at Free People

Gelly sandals are peak festival kitsch.

16. Daisy Jeans, $168 at Free People

Because jeans are more fun when they’re covered in daisies.

17. Rokoko Maxi Top, $21 at ASOS

A kimono so chic you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.

18. Racer Me Striped Crop Top, $10 at Nasty Gal

Comfy, colorful, fun—a festival fashion trifecta.

19. St. Tropez Midi Skirt, $148 at Free People

This midi skirt would look as great at a festival as it would at a fancy oceanfront restaurant. Get you a midi that can do both.

20. Skinnydip Queenie Pink Beaded Crossbody Bag, $48 at ASOS

Bags are an abject festival necessity—might as well make yours cute.

21. Aisha Ombre Track Pant, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Your favorite joggers, rendered in trendy tie-dye.

22. Rip Ride Mock Neck Sweater, $98 at Free People

In case you prefer your crop top with sleeves (and zippers).

23. Berry Bomb Bell Pants, $228 at Free People

These pants look like they were designed with festival Instagrams in mind.

24. Shells Layer Anklet, $20 at Free People

The shell jewelry trend at its hippie-iest.

25. We the Free Shaka Tunic, $128 at Free People

Meet your new favorite long AF top, short AF dress and cozy AF swim cover-up.

26. Reclaimed Vintage Frida Kahlo Print Kimono, $50 at ASOS

Yes, the kimono literally has Frida Kahlo’s face all over it.

27. Stud Things Come Cleated Platform Sandals, $30 at Nasty Gal

These platform sandals are everywhere this season—and they’re the perfect comfy-cute way to get your statement shoe on this season.

28. Another Reason Legging Shorts, $29 at ASOS

Nothing screams “festival season” like an athleisure-inspired, tie-dye matching set.

29. Poolside Three-Piece Set, $198 at Free People

Power suits are totally on the sartorial menu this festival season.

30. Come Together Cardi, $198 at Free People

This cardigan is high-key more photogenic than I am.

31. Vintage Tie-Dye Tee, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye tees are a surefire way to stay comfy while looking totally on-trend.

32. Gola Coaster Rainbow Sneakers, $65 at Free People

Rainbow sneakers are a straight-up festival staple.

33. Rialto Jean Project Hannah Denim Jacket, $595 at Free People

Because denim jackets are more fun when they’re covered in doodles.

34. Sundreched Overalls, $98 at Free People

Throw this over your favorite bikini, and you’ll have low-maintenance, festival-worthy style in a snap.

35. Gradient Cami Bodysuit, $14.90 at Forever 21

In case you prefer your rainbows with a side of subtlety.

36. Original Universal Maressa Teva, $50 at Free People

Sandals that’ll get you through festival season—and keep you going all summer long.

37. En Creme Wrap-Front Pnats, $13.50 at ASOS

I mean seriously, where else are you going to wear these?

38. Eyelet Corset Tube, $78 at Free People

Sure to play well with any bottoms in your closet.

39. Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket, $198 at Free People

The perfect jacket for lazily throwing over carefully curated looks.

40. Free Bird Lace Half Slip, $118 at Free People

A matching set that’ll complement—not compete with—your other favorite statement pieces.

41. Georgia Necklace, $168 at Free People

A little earthy jewelry can go a long way.

42. City Vibes Tie-Dye Tee, $68 at Free People

A tie-dye tee designed with semi-athletic wear in mind. (AKA, your new favorite festival companion.)

43. Ashley Nylon Jogger Pant, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Joggers are light enough to keep you from overheating in the midday sun—but long enough to keep your ankles from freezing once nighttime sets in.

44. What Goes Up Platform Sandal, $25 at Nasty Gal

Comfy sandals that feel anything but boring.

45. Sunny Days Bodysuit, $68 at Free People

A bodysuit sure to keep your eyes on the prize.

46. Mason High-Rise Utility Short, $54 at Urban Outfitters

Because the utility clothing movement has extended far beyond jumpsuits.

47. Sarasota Layered Necklace, $48 at Free People

This one might get distracting if you bounce around in it too much, but on the bright side, your commitment to the aesthetic cause cannot be questioned.

48. Thalia Set, $88 at Free People

A matching set made with hot, sunny days in mind.

49. Urban Renewal Recycled Tie-Dye Sweatshirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Cozy enough to wear to bed (or, you know, to back-to-back concerts for hours on end).

50. Let’s Dance Coveralls, $298 at Free People

A jumpsuit that fully understands your astrology obsession.

51. Beach Comber Print Cover-Up, $68 at Free People

Because lightweight jackets are always a good idea—especially when they’re this fun.

52. Plain Sailing Sheer Cover-Up Pants, $15 at Nasty Gal

Show off your favorite bikini bottoms without going pants-less.

53. Rainbow Striped Mini Sweater Dress, $29 at Urban Outfitters

For moments when you simply can’t be bothered to pair your favorite tank with shorts or pants.

54. Lightweight Rain Jacket, $56 at ASOS

Stay dry in the rain without compromising your look.

55. Clays Wrap Sandal, $72 at Free People

The closest you can get to being barefoot without actually being barefoot.

56. Lille Printed Maxi Dress, $128 at Free People

Because 2018’s tropical print trend isn’t going anywhere.

57. Moon and Star Buckle Chain Belt $19 at ASOS

A statement belt that feels distinctly festival-appropriate.

58. Dad Collared Button-Front Romper, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Your dad’s favorite tacky travel shirt, rendered in romper form.

59. Bridget Stripe Set, $148 at Free People

A matching set that looks like it came straight from the ’70s.

60. Bombshell Tank, $58 at Free People

More lightweight knitted tanks, because seriously, what festival wardrobe is complete without one (or 10)?

61. Out from Under Brenda Bodycon Romper, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Bike shorts are officially available in romper form.

62. Dr. Martens Blaire Brando Flatform Sandal, $105 at Free People

Flatform sandals that look seriously sturdy, comfortable and chic.

63. BDG Hadley High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Because if you’re going to wear jeans to a festival, you might as well opt for a pair you can move around in.

64. Wrangler Hammond Tank Top, $44 at Urban Outfitters

The understated ’90s girl’s take on festival wear.

65. Shell Choker Necklace, $8 at Nasty Gal

Shell chokers are always a good idea.

66. Rialto Jean Project The Lala Jeans, $525 at Free People

More painted denim, because I simply can’t get enough.

67. Diamond Dolls Sundress, $165 at Free People

Consider this low-key, comfy-cute dress a blank canvas for accessorizing.

68. Black Double Buckle Western Belt, $13 at ASOS

A belt that’ll hold its own next to your favorite statement-making pieces.

69. Oversized Round Pink Sunglasses, $23 at ASOS

I mean, do pink sunglasses even require justification?

70. Suzy Eyelet Ruffle Maxi Skirt, $79 at Urban Outfitters

This maxi will skew as delicate or edgy as you want it to—have a styling field day.

71. Rokoko Festival High-Neck Crop Top, $15.50 at ASOS

Take things to the next level by pairing this starry-eyed crop top with its matching starry-eyed pants.

72. Bailey Slip-On Sandal, $68 at Free People

Why opt for boring brown sandals when you could wear these, instead?

73. Bali Orange Sunshine Set, $178 at Free People

Matching sets are an easy way to turn heads without putting forth a ton of styling effort.

74. Want Daisy in Love Bubble Bag, $15 at Nasty Gal

I mean, can you imagine a better occasion to wear this?

75. BDG Ford Baggy Cargo Short, $59 at Urban Outfitters

A tie-dye short that doesn’t feels more understatedly cool than over-the-top.

76. QED London Faux Suede Festival Fringe Vest, $16 at ASOS

This fringe vest literally has “festival” in its name.

77. Bali Daisy Jane Set, $228 at Free People

A matching set that fulfills every requirement of a good festival wardrobe.

78. BDG Pink Soft Utility Pant, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Life is better with hot pink cargos in it.

79. Luella Maxi Dress, $88 at Free People

A maxi that’ll take you from festival season to the pool—and back.

80. Out from Under Annie Puckered Crop Tank Top, $20 at Urban Outfitters

In case you prefer your sports bras with a little bit of frill.

81. Natalie Crochet Frill Midi Skirt, $200 at Free People

A white crochet midi that doesn’t skew too delicate.

82. Want Barbies Snake Crossbody Bag, $15 at Nasty Gal

The perfect all-day phone holder.

83. Cora Lee Tee, $38 at Free People

Festival-worthy, in the most low-key way possible.

84. Jai Wide-Leg Pants, $300 at Free People

These pants just look fun to wear.

85. Colorblock Cami Dress, $32 at Forever 21

Form-fitting midis are always on the festival menu.

86. Denim Lace Two-Piece, $60 at ASOS

Denim. Lace. Matching set. What’s not to love?

87. Out from Under Jessica Smocked Tie-Shoulder Cami, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Smocked camis are all kinds of fun, no matter the occasion.

88. Just Float On Printed Flare Jeans, $98 at Free People

The ultimate statement-making pant for the ultimate statement-making attendee.

89. Daydream Metal Round Sunglasses, $10 at Urban Outfitters

So cute you won’t care whether they actually keep the sun out of your eyes.

90. Lioness Despacito Open-Knit Maxi Dress, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Turn heads—because you can.

91. Poppy Pullover, $78 at Free People

All the comfort of a sweatshirt, all the breezy appeal of a crop top.

92. Moon Child Maxi Top, $128 at Free People

Part top, part dress—all show-stopper.

93. BDG Jane High-Rise Cropped Trouser Pant, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Love a tie-dye trouser.

94. Move Along Bodysuit, $30 at Free People

Veritably re-wearable.

95. Tie-Dye Baseball Hat, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Keep the sun off your face in the trendiest way possible.

96. Luxe Velvet Two-Piece, $18 at ASOS

What hippie fashion dreams are made of.

97. Open-Knit Midi Dress, $35 at Forever 21

The endlessly trendy red carpet naked dress, made appropriate for festival wear.

98. Want In Your Primary Colorblock Fanny Pack, $12 at Nasty Gal

Say what you will about fanny packs, they make a ton of sartorial sense during festival season.

99. Out From Under Striped Seamless Bungee Bodysuit, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Because there’s nothing wrong with casual cool style.

100. At the Heart of It All Jumpsuit, $295 at Free People

Not sure how comfy you’ll be in this embroidered jumpsuit, but you’re sure to look cute as hell.

101. Do or Tie-Dye Relaxed Tee Dress, $20 at Nasty Gal

I can imagine no occasion more perfect for a colorful tee dress than a festival.

