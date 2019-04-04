53 Funky Pieces You Could Literally Only Wear to a Festival

Scroll To See More Images

Music festivals are good for a lot of things. Like spending full days immersed in art and the outdoors. Or discovering new artists. Or wearing statement pieces so strange you’d basically feel weird sporting them anywhere else. This last detail is, of course, tangential to the purpose of a music festival; the point is to enjoy music outside, not to snap the greatest Instagrams of your life. But the creative energy that tends to pervade music fests leaves them feeling particularly fit for a certain kind of aesthetic, one that fuels bold style choices, inspires unexpected outfit combinations and feeds off funky festival clothes.

There’s no single way to dress for success at a music festival. Your sartorial calculus should involve some combination of practicality (comfort, mobility, weather-friendliness, etc.), chic style and openness to experimentation. You could be the tee-and-shorts festival-goer whose chief concern is function, not fashion. You could be the hippie queen whose wardrobe resembles that of an OG Woodstock attendee, or a boho queen who’s outfitted in all Free People everything, or the hypebae who’s making streetwear festival-friendly. Or you could take full advantage of the opportunity to wear the weirdest shit you can get your hands on, because wearing butterfly crowns, fringy sequin jackets, and rainbow see-through dresses is not only accepted—but embraced.

Music festivals are, basically, an opportunity to unleash the sartorial beast within—the beast that tells you to disregard decorum and layer prints on prints, wear head-to-toe fringe, or sport statement accessories so head-turning you can hardly imagine an occasion to justify their existence. But this is that occasion. Now is the time to throw conscious caution to the wind and wear a crop top inspired by Paris Hilton’s iconic slinky chainmail dress over a pair of rainbow striped pants with an iridescent fanny pack and star-covered iridescent slides.

And if you’re not willing to go full festival maximalist, now is, at the very least, the time to stock up on one or two of these pieces and take ’em for a spin. You don’t have to wear head-to-toe statement pieces to justify sporting some funky festival clothes. This is your time—now go out there, and take it.

1. Flutter Headpiece, $120 at Free People

Who needs a flower crown when you could wear a straight-up butterfly crown, instead? (Who are we kidding? We need both.)

2. Collusion Mesh Ruched Mini Dress, $32 at ASOS

This dress is breathable enough to keep you cool in the midday sun—and covered-up enough to keep you warm once nighttime sets in.

3. Sheer Midi Slip, $58 at Free People

Colorful organza dresses are having a serious moment—just in time for festival season.

4. Iridescent Fringe Tube Top, $22 at Forever 21

I mean, where else would you wear a fringe bandeau?

5. Cargo Jeans, $35 at Nasty Gal

Neon cargos have applications outside the festival sphere—but their application within the sphere is so damn on-point it can’t be discounted.

6. Rokoko Festival Bralette, $11 at ASOS

This flower- and fringe-covered bralette literally has “festival” in its name.

7. Cleo Square Cat-Eye Sunglasses, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Because no festival wardrobe is complete without at least one pair of colorful AF sunnies.

8. Festival Sequin Kimono Jacket, $41 at ASOS

This jacket is practically begging to star in all your festival Instagrams.

9. Gradient Fishnet Cami Dress, $32 at Forever 21

Because neon, tie-dye fishnet is 10 times cooler than regular ol’ fishnet.

10. Urban Renewal Overall Crop Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Overalls, rendered in crop top form.

11. FILO Disruptor 2 Mono Neon Sneaker, $65 at Urban Outfitters

Sneakers are always a good idea—especially when they’re this vibrant.

12. Motel Tie-Back Mini Dress, $26 at ASOS

Slip into this, throw on your favorite footwear, and you’re in funky festival business.

13. Drive ‘Em Wild Leopard Mesh Top, $15 at Nasty Gal

Plays well with swimsuits, joggers, shorts and basically everything else imaginable.

14. Mermaid Choker, $88 at Free People

An enduringly trendy shell choker—taken to a whole new level.

15. Motel Striped High-Rise Bike Short, $39 at Urban Outfitters

It was only a matter of time before bike shorts got the rainbow treatment.

16. Iridescent Belt Bag, $18 at Nasty Gal

The only thing that could make iridescent belt bags more fun? Rhinestone embellishment.

17. Wyn Washed Tie-Dye Cropped Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

This tie-dye top comes with matching joggers, in case one tie-dye piece simply wasn’t enough for you.

18. Studio Longline at the Bar Sequin Top, $70 at Nasty Gal

A floor-length, sequin-covered kimono is a festival fashion power move.

19. Fringe Festival Waist and Hip Skirt Belt, $29 at ASOS

Boomerang-approved.

20. Heartbeat Mono-Cut Heart Sunglasses, $16 at Urban Outfitters

A different pair for each day of Coachella.

21. Willie Linen Colorblock Overall, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Because overalls are more fun when they’re rendered in four different colors.

22. Louisa Mesh Tie-Back Mini Dress, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Tropical print pieces aren’t going anywhere in 2019.

23. Quilted Metallic Fanny Pack, $29 at ASOS

Colorblocked metallic anything gets a “yes” from us.

24. Summer Starts Here Platform Sliders, $25 at Nasty Gal

Stay comfy and cute all festival weekend long in these oh-so trendy slides.

25. A Star Is Born Going-Out Festival High-Neck Bodysuit, $32 at ASOS

A bodysuit that doubles as a dress—because, well, I have no idea why.

26. Mia Nylon Bucket Hat, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Well of course neon bucket hats are on the menu this festival season.

27. A Star Is Born Tassel Jacket, $174 at ASOS

Wear this, and you’ll basically be a walking gift from the festival fashion gods.

28. Rainbow Organza Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Because you shouldn’t have to choose between rainbow clothes and see-through clothes if you don’t want to.

29. Collusion x Everyone Together Unisex Metallic Jogger, $40 at ASOS

Were these joggers designed with music fests in mind, because I’m pretty sure they’re perfect for the task.

30. See Clearly Now Mesh Dress, $15 at Nasty Gal

The edgiest swim cover-up on offer right now.

31. Colorblock 5-Panel Hat, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Keep the sun out of your eyes—without compromising your statement-making look.

32. One Above Another Strappy Cowl-Neck Sequin Two-Piece, $13.50 at ASOS

Paris Hilton would be so proud. (And yes, it comes with matching pants.)

33. Want Look on the Bright Side Multicolored Fanny Pack, $14 at Nasty Gal

It’s rainbow, and shiny, and practical—need I really say more?

34. Alba Flocked Leopard Print Romper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Bike shorts have officially gotten the romper treatment, and this one’s all kinds of fun.

35. Canvas Utility Fanny Pack, $26 at ASOS

Why shouldn’t camo come in every color of the rainbow?

36. The World’s Your Oyster Holographic Bodysuit, $15 at Nasty Gal

Iridescent everything is a good idea come festival season.

37. Beaded Phone Bag, $15 at Urban Outfitters

The cutest way to keep track of your phone.

38. Half Frame Visor Sunglasses, $19 at ASOS

Quite possibly the most colorful take on the visor sunglasses trend so far.

39. One Above Another Rainbow Mesh Cami Dress, $16.50 at ASOS

I can see the Instagrams now.

40. High-Rise Shanti Legging, $88 at Free People

Buy these for festival season, re-wear them to yoga class—sartorial multi-tasking at its finest.

41. All About Grl Pwr Hoop Earrings, $8 at Nasty Gal

Earrings that speak for themselves.

42. Chain and Disc Fringe Bralette, $14.50 at ASOS

Because one bra simply isn’t enough.

43. Tie-Dye Mesh Maxi Dress, $52 at Topshop

It’s tie-dye and see through—really, what more could you ask for?

44. Time to Perpsex Visor, $6 at Nasty Gal

These shiny visors started gaining steam last summer, and they’re back to stylishly shield your eyes once again.

45. Want in Your Primary Colorblock Fanny Pack, $12 at Nasty Gal

Life is pretty good when there are too many cute fanny packs to choose from.

46. Embellished Festival Underwire Bra, $20 at ASOS

Why DIY a rhinestone-covered bra when you could snag one from ASOS for $20?

47. Crochet Fringe Cami, $32 at Forever 21

Colorful, crocheted and covered in fringe—a festival fashion triple threat.

48. Adidas Originals Iridescent Mini Backpack, $120 at Free People

The cutest way to keep track of all your stuff this festival season.

49. Collusion Sequin Bandeau Crop Top, $16.50 at ASOS

OK, you could actually probably wear this one to a bar. (Probably.)

50. Lace and Beads Sheer Pants, $39.50 at ASOS

Possibly the weirdest pants on offer right now, but I’m here for them.

51. Sacred Hawk Western Festival Crop Top, $13.50 at ASOS

Maximalism, encapsulated in a single piece of clothing.

52. Aurora Shell Headpiece, $248 at Free People

Shell crowns are officially on the menu, too. (Seriously, this will transform you into a mermaid queen within seconds.)

53. Rokoko Festival Mesh Bodysuit, $14 at ASOS

Who needs real clothes when you could wear a transparent bodysuit, instead?

