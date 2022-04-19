12 Stylish Bags That Will *Actually* Be Allowed Inside Coachella & Other Music Festivals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Arguably the trickiest part about picking your festival OOTD is the bag. You can wear whatever shirt, dress or shoes you want, but the same can’t be said of your bag. Each festival has different policies, whether it’s clear bags only or super tiny purses that can hardly fit the essentials.

Luckily, you don’t have to compromise on style, since there are actually tons of bags that’ll look great with any outfit, fit your festival necessities and comply with bag policies.

Here’s a quick breakdown for each major music festival this summer:

Coachella : handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, purses and totes can be no bigger than 20” x 15” x 9”

Governors Ball : clear bags can be no bigger than 12” x 6” x 12” and small clutch-type bags can be no bigger than 4.5” x 6.5”

Lollapalooza : small clutch purses and fanny packs that aren’t clear can be no bigger than 4.5” x 5.5”, but can only have one pocket; bags any bigger must be clear and made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and can’t be bigger than 12” x 12” x 6”; backpacks and bags with multiple pockets aren’t allowed

Outside Lands : backpacks and bags bigger than 6” x 8” x 3” must be made of clear plastic, clear vinyl or PVC; small bags, fanny packs and purses that aren’t clear can be no bigger than 6” x 8” x 3”

Below, find 12 options so that you can enjoy the festival without worrying about getting stopped at security or packing the wrong bags.

Coachella

Dagne Dover Mara Phone Sling

To our surprise, Coachella actually has the laxest bag policy of the bunch. Because you have the most freedom in bag choices for this festival, go for the Mara Phone Sling from Dagne Dover. You can fit all of the basics, like your phone, cards, lip balm and sunscreen.

Fjällräven High Coast Pocket Pack Sling Bag

Is this not the cutest little bag ever? Slip your essentials into this tiny pouch and don’t forget to fill the handy front pocket!

Free People Movement Mini Hiker Pack

If you’re not a huge fanny pack wearer, go for this mini backpack. It’s teeny-tiny, but still fits all of your necessities. The cherry on top? This pack has adjustable straps! Thank goodness because comfort is key at any festival.

Free People Movement Mini Hiker Pack $58 Buy Now

Governors Ball

Wild Fable Value Crossbody Bag

Crossbody lovers should opt for this simple yet chic option from Target. Pick from five great colorways, though we’d suggest going with a pop of color.

Bex Crochet Crossbody Pouch

You can’t go wrong with a dainty crochet bag and this crossbody pouch is adorable. If you’re only packing your phone, cards and keys, your decision is easy.

Doughnut Macaroon Tiny Gamescape Series Crossbody Bag

Calling all e-boys and e-girls, we found your perfect festival bag. It features an internal padded phone compartment and a detachable and adjustable crossbody strap.

Lollapalooza

Covax Clear Crossbody Bag

Lollapalooza, by far, has the strictest rules for bags that aren’t clear. It’s hard to find even a belt bag that could adhere to the festival’s policy. When in doubt, grab a classic clear crossbody like this one.

Forever 21 Transparent Crossbody Bag

Throw this clear crossbody bag over your shoulder at your next music festival. It has a flap top and a buckled closure that’s timeless.

Outside Lands

Wild Fable Fanny Pack

This no-frills fanny pack checks off all our boxes. It’s simple, adjustable and the perfect size. Plus, since it’s a fanny pack, you can wear it slung over your shoulder or around your waist. Many say it’s an amazing dupe for Lululemon’s Everywhere Belt Bag.

Everlane The Cactus Leather Mini Sling Bag

For a more dressed-up option, try Everlane’s vegan leather sling bag. Its slip pockets will fit your phone and cards perfectly, and the adjustable strap will make sure you have a comfy, secure fit.

Adidas Originals Festival Crossbody Bag

If your festival aesthetic this year is more street style-inspired, this Adidas crossbody bag will complete your ’fits.