Ferragamo W Bag Inspires Social Media Campaign

Photo via Ferragamo

Who doesn’t secretly want to be a jet-setter? For those of us who can’t lead that lavish lifestyle in reality, there’s always the good ol’ Internet. Today, Ferragamo‘s creative director, Massimiliano Giornetti, launched the company’s first digital jet set viral social media campaign that will run until January 22, 2011. It’s called The W List named for the brand’s iconic W bag and users are encouraged to inspire each other through stories and memories of meaningful destinations that spark their personal styles. For the Resort 2011 collection I drew heavily from the Mediterranean and the new jet set crowd that holidays on the coast, said Giornetti. With the technology of today, the W List was created to share stories that inspire ourselves and inspire others digitally as we travel the globe at a seconds thought.

After reading through all of the entries, you can vote on your favorite, and the most popular inspirational story will move to the top of the list. The contestant who ends up on top will receive a one-of-a-kind W bag, inspired by her story and locale. There are plenty more chances to win Four runners up will receive a special edition runway W, and Giornetti will also gift a bag to the author of his personal favorite entry. Anyone can sign up, and you’ll be entered among fashion insiders like Selita Ebanks, Irina Lazareanu and Hanneli Mustaparta, who also share their travel tales. So instead of pouting about your lack of holiday travel plans, log on to live vicariously thorough the memories of others, and to relive your own. You just might score some style inspiration…or a new Ferragamo bag.