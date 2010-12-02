Ferragamo Lets You Play Designer

She collects kids like they’re Pokemon, kicks ass on screen (whether she’s Lara Croft or Mrs. Smith), and she looks damn good doing it. And now you can also look as fierce as Angelina Jolie!

Ferragamo and costume designer Colleen Atwood designed a collection of shoes for Jolie’s character, Elise, in her new movie The Tourist, and the Italian designer will give customers the chance to DIY their own set of kicks for his “Red Carpet Project.” According to WWD, there are six main styles to choose between, from pumps to sandals. Customers also have the choice of 23 different shades of satin, and the option to monogram their own personalized pair.

If you’re too lazy to design one, a limited edition reissued version of the classic Ferragamo pump, now dubbed the Elise shoe, will go on sale later this month.