Kim, Chrissy, Ciara, Alessandra and Every Other Famous ‘MILF’ on Earth Is in Fergie’s New Video

Ah, MILFS: A crucial yet often overlooked subset of womanhood that definitely needs an entire video dedicated to its importance, so let’s all take a second to thank Fergie who’s not wasting any time breaking back into the zeitgeist. Her new video is entitled “M.I.L.F.$” and features cameos by—who else?—famous MILFS like Kim Kardashian, Ciara, and a breastfeeding Chrissy Tiegen.

Other hot moms that make appearances: models Alessanda Ambrosio, Gemma Ward, Tara Lynn, Devon Aoki, Angela Lindvall, Isabeli Fontana, Amber Valletta, and Natasha Poly.

Each woman is decked in lingerie as sexy, content-seeming 1950s housewives (an antidote to J.Lo’s recent angry housewife-themed ‘Not Your Mama” video, perhaps?) in ‘Milfville’ while a ‘milfman’ drives around delivering milk while Ferg sings ‘You got that, you got that, you got that milk money / I got that, I got that, I got that MILF money.”

Before you roll your eyes, though, and cry sexism, Fergie swears she’s switching up the definition of MILF from “Moms I’d Like to Fuck” to “Moms I’d Like to Follow.” “[It’] about empowering women who do it all,’ she said in a statement. ‘They have a career, a family, and still find the time to take care of themselves and feel sexy. With a wink of course :).’

Naturally, there’s an Instagram account dedicated to the girls of the video—@milf.money—filled with Boomerangs of the ladies wielding glasses and bottles of milk.

“Do you guys see those 10-inch gold heels I had to wear in the milk shower?! It was not easy, but I think it looks hot,” wrote Kardashian on her website. “We literally shot this all day, then I got on a plane and flew to New York to shoot the GQ cover the next morning. It was the craziest week!”

The new music video is for the first track off of the singer’s second solo album Double Duchess.