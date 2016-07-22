Fergie Wisely Hints That the Kim-Taylor Drama Could Be One Big Publicity Stunt

Fergie just said exactly what you’re thinking: That Feud Watch 2016—aka the drama between U.S. superpowers Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian—might be one big publicity stunt.

During an interview on Australia’s “Kyle and Jackie O Show,” the singer hinted that the feud was simply part of a publicity stunt.

“Knowing them, it’s probably a big master plan,” Fergie Ferg quipped. “They’ll probably all come together at the MTV Awards or something.”

The 41-year-old also tactfully took sides in the beef, likely because press-magnet Kardashian appeared in her M.I.L.F. video, which essentially broke the internet during July 4th weekend. “Kim’s so cool, you’ve gotta respect her sticking up for her husband,” she said.

T-minus 37 days until the 2016 MTV Music Awards, guys, so sit tight.