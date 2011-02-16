StyleCaster
Fergie in Louis Vuitton

Fergie in Louis Vuitton

Rachel
by

Fergie and her fellow Black Eyed Peas attended the Louis Vuitton Spring 2010 menswear show in Milan yesterday. Appropriately, the singer wore a head-to-toe look from the brand’s fall 2009 collection, comprised of a navy dress with puffed sleeves and a corresponding puffed hem. When shown on the runway in February it was paired with a simple black belt, which I much prefer to Fergie’s choice of showy brown belt with that giant LV logo. Yikes. What do you think?

