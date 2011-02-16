Fergie in Louis Vuitton

Fergie and her fellow Black Eyed Peas attended the Louis Vuitton Spring 2010 menswear show in Milan yesterday. Appropriately, the singer wore a head-to-toe look from the brand’s fall 2009 collection, comprised of a navy dress with puffed sleeves and a corresponding puffed hem. When shown on the runway in February it was paired with a simple black belt, which I much prefer to Fergie’s choice of showy brown belt with that giant LV logo. Yikes. What do you think?