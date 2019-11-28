Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday Event Includes Four Products For $Free.99

Ah, Cyber Week sales. I don’t know about you, but I’m already down several hundred dollars and it’s only Thanksgiving day. And now that the Fenty Black Friday 2019 deal has been revealed, consider me down even more. WYGD?!

Just in case you needed the refresher, Fenty Beauty is definitely any makeup lover’s dream, as RiRi’s line of foundation, lipstick and brush products is not only dope, but designed to work on all skin tones. You really can’t go wrong with Fenty products, so whether you’re new to the brand or a die-hard, Black Friday is the ideal time to cop some celeb-beloved cosmetics.

Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday 2019 event has already begun. From Thursday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, Nov. 30, shoppers who spend $50 or more will receive a four-piece swag bag, and everyone will score free shipping. Needless to say, a complimentary gift of four products curated by Fenty is nothing to sleep on. While there’s no word on what comes in the mystery bag, we’re hoping it includes at least one Killawatt Highlighter.

Below, three items to scoop up during Fenty Beauty’s Black Friday event.

First on my Fenty wishlist is the Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Collection ($42), which features four brand new Fenty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizers shades that will keep your lips sexy and ultra-glossy. And, should you need some gifting inspiration, it’s fair to say that this set is great to gift on its own, or as stocking stuffers for all your beauty-obsessed friends.

If you are seeking foundation essentials (you need to check out Fenty’s dope shade-match quiz) that are next-level, trust that any of the goodies inside the Hydrating Complexion Essentials With Sponge set ($64) will help create a flawless face in no time. Plus, this trio of products also boasts an $83 value, making it something to snag quick before it sells out.

Finally, there’s the Fenty Pro Kiss’r Duo ($29), which won’t fail to impress all you liquid lipstick lovers, as it delivers two pout-boosting products (scrub stick and softening balm) that will keep your lips supple and smooth. Besides, it’s also 100 percent cruelty-free, making it ideal for any conscientious beauty enthusiasts on your list.

