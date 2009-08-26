Upon entering Fenton/Fallon, the Lower East Side retailer on Freeman Alley carrying the cult jewelry of the same name, customers are greeted with a plush, hot pink, vintage chair fashioned into a giant pair of lips. In addition to the neon kissers, there is a phone of the same hue sitting atop a desk in a faux bedroom setting that looks straight out of a scene from Sigourney Weaver’s Working Girl. Tucked snuggly beside Freemans–the eatery whose weekend fare is famous among the downtown set–its a sure thing that trendy brunchers will mosey on over to jewelry designer Dana Lorenz‘s first retail outpost when it’s doors open on September 1st.

With décor that Lorenz describes as “An 80’s teenager that inherited her parents’ Park Avenue apartment and tweaked it,” the store is riddled with old issues of Interview magazine, that framed lithograph poster that everyone had in the 80’s, neon pink lighting, and a fireplace with a screen above that plays an ongoing reel of music videos and flicks from the decade (The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, Beetlejuice, and The Karate Kid to name a few). The store has traditional elements too; to house her jewelry, Lorenz created completely custom-made cases with signature pyramid tops (the brand’s signature) and said lithograph poster is hung in a museum quality frame.

Expanding upon the popularity of her original higher-end line Fenton that launched three years ago, Lorenz came up with Fallon: a contemporary line that has many of the multi-chain necklaces, cuffs, spikes, Swarovski crystals, and pyramid stud detailing, but at a more affordable price point. Every piece from Fallon retails for under $350, and although a piece from Fenton can set you back nearly $2,000, most cost between $600- $800. A set of four Fallon bangles encrusted with Swarovski crystals retails for $190, and much of the fall collection has a naturally oxidized look achieved by a blackened brass treatment that Lorenz swears by.

Giving a sneak peak into her spring 2010 Fenton collection is an outrageous Grecian motif rhinestone bib necklace out on display that is sure to stand out amongst the rest. The $850 necklace is comprised of fishnet wrapped pearls, vintage crystals, and a Grecian leaf chain. “For next spring, I was very into 90’s supermodels and Versace,” says Lorenz. “The collection has lots of gold, pearls, and black.”

Although the majority of the store is Fenton/Fallon, there is a selection of well-curated vintage clothing for sale as well. “It’s a lot of wow and is targeted for a very specific customer,” Lorenz said of the collection that includes pieces such as a Yves Saint Laurent feather coat.

Fenton/Fallon, Freeman Alley (location on Rivington between Bowery and Chrystie), Opens September 1st.