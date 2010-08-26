Fenton/Fallon: An Evening of Baubles, Bloggers and Booze

Few designers are willing to unveil the secrets of their craft with the likes of fashion bloggers, DIY or otherwise. Perhaps it’s because Dana Lorenz knows that though there are many imitators out there, none can match the perfect chaos of metals, pearls, rhinestones, pendants, vintage and new that her pieces embody.

Hidden in an alleyway on the Lower East Side of New York, perpendicular to ever-the-cool-kids spot Freeman’s Restaurant, Fenton/Fallon played host to web savvy style girls for Camp Fenton/Fallon, a night of cocktails and jewelry making (not that the latter makes the former any easier). We chatted with the jewelry guru and the ladies behind Glam, Glamour and Saucy Glossie for a play by play of the evening’s crafty festivities. Check out the video, and maybe get inspired for your very own DIY. Or try our method recognizing your limitations and opting for a new Fallon necklace all your own.



Director and Videographer: Blake Martin, StyleCaster

Creative Director: Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster

Editor: Jeff Sousa