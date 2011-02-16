Fenton and Fallon Head to the LES

Dana Lorenz is the queen of chunky statement jewelry. Her mix of metals and oversized stones for her lines Fenton and Fallon always hit the right mark.

WWD reported today that Lorenz will be opening her own shop on Freeman Alley. This means two things: that shopping trips on the Lower East Side just got a little more exciting and that while waiting to fill my belly with wild boar terrine at Freeman’s I will have to be very wary of not spending my paycheck on a wrist-full of beautiful cuffs.

The 1,500-square-foot space will be decorated in Upper East Side chic punctuated by ’80s excess. It will carry Fenton, Fallon, Lorenz’s upcoming fine jewelry line, as well as curated pieces from the likes of Chanel, Balenciaga, Pierre Cardin, and Steven Sprouse.