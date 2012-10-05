Fendi’s Famed Baguette Bag Turns 15, Celebrates With A $535 T-Shirt

You may recall Carrie Bradshaw’s affinity for the beloved Fendi baguette in a little series called Sex and the City. Now, the mini bag is ringing in its 15th birthday with a serious celebration that includes an online pop-up shop, in which the brand is hawking exclusive items such as T-shirts, home goods, and, of course, bags.

Naturally, with Karl Lagerfeld attached to the label, all things are larger than life, including the price tags. A “happy birthday Fendi” tee, for example, will run you you $535, while a keychain is going for a cool $370. Striking a chord with our inner DIY diva, WWD is reporting that Lagerfeld also released a do-it-yourself kit which allows you to decorate a baguette with needlepoint embroidery.

What do you think? Would you spend $535 on a Fendi T-shirt?