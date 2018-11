Fendi Spring 2014: See The Latest Collection from Karl Lagerfeld

Karl Lagerfeld seemed to have three things in mind when he set out to create Fendi’s Spring 2014 collection: mod, mod, and more mod. The looks that walked down the runway at Milan Fashion Week yesterday—modeled by Cara Delevingne, among others!—combined Lagerfeld’s love for anything forward-thinking with a definitive nod to the style that defined the ’60s.

While we don’t suppose Lagerfeld actually used 3D printing technology to put this collection together, some of these dresses are without a doubt nods to the technique that’s making waves in the industry. The designer combined laser-cut organza minis with super-short, Twiggy-esque hairstyles to create a look that straddles past and future. Of course, there’s also plenty of the classic Fendi fur.

