Fendi x SKIMS Is Real—Here’s How To Shop The Collab Of The Year

I was already planning on celebrating SKIMS today. I impulse-purchased a few new pairs of Fits Everybody undies and some shapewear last week that are set to arrive at my doorstep by this afternoon. Following this morning’s news, though, it looks like there’s a lot more to celebrate in the SKIMS world—of course, I’m talking about the just-announced Fendi x SKIMS collaboration. Not that my new underwear isn’t exciting, too.

Rumors of a collaboration between the iconic luxury house and the solutionwear label started swirling just a few weeks back, but today, Kim Kardashian broke the news on Instagram, because of course she did. Move over, Kim Jones (Fendi’s Artistic Director, for those who don’t know)—there’s a new Kim in the mix!

“Introducing FENDI x SKIMS – a first of its kind collaboration that unites the luxury of @Fendi with the innovation of @SKIMS,” Kardashian captioned a slideshow of campaign images featuring her decked out in the collection’s best.

The first look we see her in is a pair of black tights embossed with the iconic Fendi FF logo, styled with a matching top in a similar stretchy, sheer material. Next, we see a khaki green shapewear bodysuit with a subtle logo moment at the hip, layered underneath a gorgeous logo-embossed bomber with a logomania lining. If you haven’t guessed by now, this collection is all about the logos.

Next up is a full bodycon jumpsuit in tan with brown lettering for both Fendi and SKIMS, followed by a long-sleeved black bodysuit. But wait, there’s more! Over on the SKIMS Instagram account, a photo of Kim alongside four other models shot by Steven Meisel shows even more looks—in the most perfect shade of plummy pink!

OK, the solo shots of Kim in neutrals had me excited, but these colorful pieces have convinced me to take out a loan so I can buy everything I want. From leggings and crop tops to mini dresses, printed scarves, bomber jackets and even—my personal favorite—long evening gloves, this collection has a lot to offer.

Fair warning, these pieces will be hella expensive. The Fendi x SKIMS logo is designed to feature Fendi more prominently, making these pieces look less like a collaboration and more like something you bought at the luxury boutique. For example, the Fendi x SKIMS mini dress Kardashian wears in a photo alongside Kim Jones for The Wall Street Journal’s story is priced at $1,190. Damn. The story reports that the entire range will be priced between $100-$4,200.

Because of this, coupled with what I’m sure will be insane demand, I’m expecting to pretty much drain my wallet just trying to snag a few things. And of course, they won’t be easy to get!

The limited-edition collection drops on November 9 at 9:00a.m. EST at fendiskims.com. Right now, you can head on over and sign up to be notified the moment it drops—and trust me, I’ve never entered my email fast enough. If you see me wearing anything other than Fendi x SKIMS this winter, no you didn’t.

That said, I’ll have to settle for my regular old SKIMS in the meantime. Maybe I should place yet another order? Below, a few of my faves to hold you over until November 9.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Sleep Keyhole Dress

If you think I’m only wearing this to bed, you’re nuts. Catch me at the club in SKIMS sleepwear!

Waffle Jogger

These were my most-worn sweats last fall, so you best believe I’ll be buying a fresh pair.

Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

SKIMS bodysuits are some of my faves, so you can totally justify getting this one in multiple colors.

Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress

Of course, I can’t forget about the dress that broke the internet. The Soft Lounge Slip is back in stock!

Soft Lounge Fold Over Pant

Does Gen Z know SKIMS has “flared leggings”? Whatever you call them, these are a need.