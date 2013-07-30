StyleCaster
Stuff We Love: Fendi Furnished A Penthouse At The Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton Worth $4.5 Million

Meghan Blalock
by
Think an apartment furnished entirely in Fendi-designed furniture is only just a dream? Think again! The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Los Angeles Live has just unveiled a penthouse space furnished by the Italian brand, and it’s on the market for $3.5 million. And here’s the real kicker: that price tag doesn’t include any of the furniture. If you want to purchase the apartment as-is, with the Fendi furniture and design vision, you’ll have to tack on an additional $1 million.

The 2,396-square foot luxury residence is located on the 50th floor of the Ritz-Carlton, and is currently open for viewings. Pieces inside the space include a sofa in champagne-colored leather, George Poltrona armchairs in cuoio leather, a Bernini dining table in walnut supported by two large central pillars, and a Mirandus bookshelf in ice-grey alligator high-gloss leather, complete with a 40 inch LCD TV integrated into a mirror.

If none of that blows your skirt up, take a walk into the master bedroom. An Olimpo king size bed in white leather, a Mirandus mirror with frame in a black croco-embossed leather with integrated 32 inch LCD TV, two Canova bedside tables in black lacquer, and a Tait Poltrona Ascot armchair in black velvet complete the room.

Click through the gallery above to see inside the space, and let the apartment envy swiftly set in!

The giant living room offers views of downtown Los Angeles, and features a leather couch with pillows that are "fastened by leather laces and saddle stitches."

The powder room is done in a minimalistic grayscale theme, with geometric accents and prominently placed wall art.

The living room connects to the dining room, which features a Bernini dining table in walnut, with a tabletop supported by two large central pillars.

The office is currently furnished with a Canova business desk in black crocodile-embossed leather with Spy Bag leather handles, a Frangie chair in ice gray, and two black Crystal armchairs with a silk viscose seat.

The master bedroom's king size headboard is crafted in soft white leather, with two Canova bedside tables in black lacquer.

