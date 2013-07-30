Stuff We Love: Fendi Furnished A Penthouse At The Los Angeles Ritz-Carlton Worth $4.5 Million

Think an apartment furnished entirely in Fendi-designed furniture is only just a dream? Think again! The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Los Angeles Live has just unveiled a penthouse space furnished by the Italian brand, and it’s on the market for $3.5 million. And here’s the real kicker: that price tag doesn’t include any of the furniture. If you want to purchase the apartment as-is, with the Fendi furniture and design vision, you’ll have to tack on an additional $1 million.

The 2,396-square foot luxury residence is located on the 50th floor of the Ritz-Carlton, and is currently open for viewings. Pieces inside the space include a sofa in champagne-colored leather, George Poltrona armchairs in cuoio leather, a Bernini dining table in walnut supported by two large central pillars, and a Mirandus bookshelf in ice-grey alligator high-gloss leather, complete with a 40 inch LCD TV integrated into a mirror.

If none of that blows your skirt up, take a walk into the master bedroom. An Olimpo king size bed in white leather, a Mirandus mirror with frame in a black croco-embossed leather with integrated 32 inch LCD TV, two Canova bedside tables in black lacquer, and a Tait Poltrona Ascot armchair in black velvet complete the room.

Click through the gallery above to see inside the space, and let the apartment envy swiftly set in!