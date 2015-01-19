Editor’s Pick: A Fendi ‘Karlito’ iPhone Case Worth Saving Up For

Fendi had a hit accessory on its hands when Cara Delevingne walked the label’s Fall 2014 runway last February with a handbag attached with a fun furry pop-pom keychain.

The $1,685 keychain—called the “Karlito” because it was in the likeness of Fendi Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld—inspired so much demand there’s a waiting list for it, and everyone from Kylie Jenner to Giovanna Battaglia has one. And damn’t, every time we see photos of them with it, we feel that pang of jealousy we normally reserve for someone wearing next-season Altuzarra.

Which is why we were beyond ecstatic to learn that Fendi is debuting another iteration of the charm in the form of a cell phone case. Made out of the same silver fox and goat fur as the original, the case is for iPhone 6’s only, and yes, it’s pretty much the cutest thing we have ever seen.

Considering it’s $600, buying it will probably involve us eating ramen noodles for at least two weeks straight but at least we’ll have something cute to play with while doing it.

The case hits stores in May as a part of Fendi’s Pre-fall collection.