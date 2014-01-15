PETA’s Worst Nightmare: Fendi’s Menswear Runway Was Made of Goat Fur

Here’s something everyone already knows: Fendi, as a brand, is obsessed with fur. In both men’s and women’s wear collections, over the course of fashion history, the Italian house has bowed down at the altar of the animal skins on everything from their coats to their bags to even their gloves—and let’s not forget those little fur buggies that are all the rage at the moment—but at their Fall 2014 menswear show in Milan yesterday, they took it to a whole new level.

The runway was made of goat fur. Let’s say it again, all together: the runway was made of goat fur. More specifically, as WWD put it in their coverage, the male models stomped down the runway on “an endless carpet of long-haired goat fur,” and most of them were wearing plenty of fur to go along with it, which just meant it was a smattering of fur on fur on fur. In other words: PETA’s worst nightmare.

Check out the runway below, and share your thoughts on it in the comments below! Financial Times fashion writer Charlie Porter documented that he only counted eight looks that had absolutely no fur. It seems like a bit much to us, no?