A New Extravagant Trend: Fendi’s $700 Fur Buggies That Hang From Your Bag

The world of fashion has, at times, asked its loyal followers to do some wild things—including shelling out almost $1,000 for an Alexander Wang sweatshirt that isn’t even lined—and we have a feeling that Fendi has cornered the market on the next extravagant trend: bag bugs.
The Italian label’s cute little fur characters—they’re officially calling them Buggies, but they look more like mini-monsters than insects—have been popping up here and there at fashion week, starting in New York in September. (Our street style photographer snagged a shot of one of the little creatures, above!) Fashion stars like Cara Delevingne and Anna Dello Russo have also been spotted sporting them.
We wouldn’t be opposed to wearing the grouchy-looking little guys on our bags–except they’re being sold for $700.
We found them on Bergdorf Goodman‘s site, thought they’re already sold out. FarFetch had another version of the little fur monsters, but it, too, is but a distant dream in every fashion slave’s mind’s eye.
Watch the adorable video Fendi put together illustrating just how wistful these little guys are, and then vote below: would you ever spend $700 on one of the new “It” bag accessories?