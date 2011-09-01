Fendi + Boom Boom Room? YES.

The wait is over, New York.

When the Boom Boom Room reopens it’s decadent doors during Fashion Week this season, they will do so in style—Fendi style, that is. As if there were any other way for the glamorous venue, at the top of the Standard Hotel, to debut?

Boom, aka the busiest girl at Fashion Week, is always hostess to the most fabulous parties of the week and this year is no exception. The reopening on September 7th will feature Fendi’s O’ music series.

You can rest assured this is going to be the event of the week—past performers include Pixie Lott, Kanye West, Beth Ditto and the Gossip and the late Amy Winehouse. This year reports say the Italian house has tapped the likes of Lykke Li and James Murphy for special performances!

I can already hear the popping of champagne bottles! Bring on the vertigo—we’ve missed you Boom!

[Via WWD]