Is Fendi’s New $2,350 Trois-Jour Tote the Next ‘It’ Bag?

Move over, Céline, there just might be a new “It” bag in town this season. Fendi just released its brand-new Trois-Jour leather totes, a fresh update on their insanely popular 2Jours bags. And we gotta say, it’s fabulous update indeed. Here’s the new bag in a classic black leather:

And here it is in one of several two-tone versions, in a navy and black colorway.

We’ve already seen the new “It” sweatshirt of the year, Kenzo’s “FIRE”-printed creation, and now we’ve got a bag to go with it. There’s a price tag that comes along with Italian leather, of course: these babies are up for grabs at Nordstrom starting at a pretty $2,350. And once you throw a $700 Fendi fur buggie on it, that’s a $3,000 investment. (Luckily, there are plenty of chic, affordable options out there, too.)

What do you think of the new Fendi bags? Yay or nay? Sound off below!