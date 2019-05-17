Feminist Jewelry Makes a Statement in More Ways Than One

Scroll To See More Images

Our political climate is, perhaps, at one of its most regressive moments in decades. But our social climate isn’t. From the initial Women’s March to the Me Too movement, feminism looms large—with many women feeling more emboldened than ever to fight on behalf of financial parity, equitable treatment and gender equality in every possible form. This feminism manifests in myriad different ways, with each woman paving her own path in the sociopolitical sphere. But it should come as no surprise that this massive cultural movement has trickled into the realms of art and fashion, giving rise to sartorial trends, like feminist jewelry, that mimic our social movements.

Our graphic tees have become more defiant, emblazoned with slogans that demand more than they concede. Our hats have become, quite literally, more vulvovaginal, standing in as symbols of our strength, our pride, our womanhood (albeit one specific—and white—form of womanhood). And even our daintiest accessories—our jewelry—have undergone something of a feminist transformation. Adorned with frank, celebratory images of the female form or even franker political slogans, our necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings have become outlets for our voices—empowering us to express ourselves in ways as subtle as they are statement-making.

We’d be ignoring the metaphorical elephant in the room if we failed to address one simple truth: Fashion may feel like a commodified and frivolous approach to the feminist movement. Capitalism is a complicated thing—one that has entrenched many women, especially women of color, in poverty. And buying a political T-shirt is no substitute for getting involved in local politics, supporting feminist candidates or turning out to vote. However, we’re of the mind that the world is better with more pro-women stuff in it. And if a woman wants to nod to her politics while getting dressed in the morning, who are we to tell her she shouldn’t?

1. Wolf Circus Femme Necklace, $120 at The Dreslyn

A subtle way to pay homage to the female form.

2. Uterus Pendant Necklace, $11.99 at Amazon

Not all women have uteruses, but that doesn’t mean a uterus can’t still be one of many symbols of feminine strength.

3. Riots Not Diets ID String Bracelet, $42 at Adornia

Amen.

4. Feminist Necklace, $4.90 at Forever 21

Say it loud.

5. Nevertheless She Persisted Lapel Pin, $9.98 at Amazon

Persistence in a pin with a hint of pink? Yes, please.

6. Melody Ehsani Resist Ring, $58 at Nordstrom

The ultimate statement ring.

7. Leigh Miller Lil’ Lady Pendant Necklace, $350 at Need Supply Co.

A celebration of the female form with a touch of abstraction.

8. Feminist Script Necklace, $37.72 at Rock N Rose

A classic name-plate necklace that looks good with just about anything.

9. Vagina Charm Necklace, $185+ at Tuza Jewelry

When life hands you an opportunity to wear a golden vulva around your neck, why not take it?

10. Adornia Vermeil Nasty Lariat Necklace, $44 at Amazon

Because “nasty women” do it better.

11. Kitsch x Justine Marjan Gothic Boss Barrette, $29 at Shopbop

Show them who’s boss.

12. Anissa Kermiche $378.41 at Browns Fashion

The beauty of the female behind isn’t just for the male gaze to be enjoyed.

13. Bing Bang NYC x It’s Me and You “Bad Bitch” Ring Set, $125 at It’s Me and You

Who said bitch had to be a bad word?

14. Anissa Kermiche French for Goodnight Red Single Earring, $286 at Farfetch

Giving the finger to the patriarchy. Always.

15. Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace, $68 at Uncommon Goods

A wearable testament to our advancements and a visual reminder to persist.

16. Jen Gotch x Iconery Resilience Necklace, $48 at ban.do

The list just wouldn’t be complete without a piece from ban.do founder, Jen Gotch, whose commitment to de-stigmatizing the discourse surrounding mental health (for all genders) is down right inspiring.

17. True Rocks Pussy Power Necklace, $237 at Farfetch

A subversive accessory to (symbolically) defy a certain president’s lewd remarks.