50 Inspiring Celebrity Quotes on Female Empowerment

Get your pinning finger ready, because it’s almost International Women’s Day, and to celebrate, we’ve rounded up 50 kick-ass feminist quotes from the women who rule pop culture. These inspiring sayings from such famous women as Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Emma Watson, and Mindy Kaling will make you want to high-five every woman you come across in the streets all day long.

1. “I do not need some guy around in order to get inspiration, in order to make a great record, in order to live my life, in order to feel OK about myself. And I wanted to show my fans the same thing.” — Taylor Swift

2. “Some women choose to follow men, and some women choose to follow their dreams. If you’re wondering which way to go, remember that your career will never wake up and tell you that it doesn’t love you anymore.” — Lady Gaga

3. “Other women who are killing it should motivate you, thrill you, challenge you, and inspire you.” — Taylor Swift



4. “I would rather be handsome for an hour than pretty for a week.” — Tilda Swinton

5. “Women have to work much harder to make it in this world. It really pisses me off that women don’t get the same opportunities as men do, or money for that matter. Because let’s face it, money gives men the power to run the show. It gives men the power to define our values and to define what’s sexy and what’s feminine, and that’s bullshit. At the end of the day, it’s not about equal rights, it’s about how we think. We have to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves.” — Beyoncé

6. “I feel like I’m one of the biggest feminists in the world because I tell women to not be scared of anything.” — Miley Cyrus

7. “If you retain nothing else, always remember the most important rule of beauty, which is: Who cares.” — Tina Fey

8. “We need to reshape our own perception of how we view ourselves. We have to step up as women and take the lead.” — Beyoncé

9. “I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a bitch, OK.” — Madonna

10. “Here’s my feeling: For everyone, men and women, it’s important to be a feminist. It’s important to have female characters. It’s wonderful for women to mentor other women, but it’s just as important for women to mentor men and vice versa. In my line of work, having Greg Daniels be such a great mentor to me is fantastic. Finding a writer’s assistant, be it a man or a woman, and encouraging them to think with a feminist perspective, is key.” — Mindy Kaling

11. “Being single used to mean that nobody wanted you. Now it means you’re pretty sexy and you’re taking your time deciding how you want your life to be and who you want to spend it with.” — Carrie Bradshaw

12. “If you obey all the rules, you miss all the fun.” — Katharine Hepburn

13. “Being a feminist simply means you believe in equal rights, and I think if you ask anybody if they believe in equal rights, they’ll say yes, man or woman. And if they don’t—who the heck would say that?” — Leighton Meester

14. “Why is it mischievous, fun, and sexy if a guy has a string of lovers that he’s cast aside, loved and left? Yet if a woman dates three or four people in an eight-year period, she is a serial dater, and it gives some 12-year-old the idea to call her a slut on the internet? It’s not the same for boys; it just isn’t, and that’s a fact.” — Taylor Swift

15. “Take care of yourself now that you’re old enough to know how. Drink water, sleep eight hours (I wish), and don’t go within 400 feet of a tanning booth, or I’ll slap you. Hard.” — Olivia Wilde

16. “I believe great people do things before they are ready.” — Amy Poehler

17. “I said, ‘Instead of going in the direction that a lot of the women singers are going in [revealing], I’ll be very, very sexy under 18 pounds of chiffon and lace and velvet.… I will have mystique.’” — Stevie Nicks

18. “I know for sure that what we dwell on is what we become.” — Oprah Winfrey

19. “The saddest thing for a girl to do is to dumb herself down for a guy.” — Emma Watson

20. “It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but even more to stand up to your friends.” — J.K. Rowling

21. “It takes years as a woman to unlearn what you have been taught to be sorry for. It takes years to find your voice.” — Amy Poehler

22. “The most courageous act is still to think for yourself aloud.” — Coco Chanel

23. “Barbie’s disfigured. It’s fine to play with her, just as long as you keep that in mind.” — Lena Dunham

24. “Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping-stone to greatness.” — Oprah Winfrey

25. “I don’t know. I don’t like girls whining and complaining about wanting a man! I never liked ‘Sex and the City,’ the kind of thing where women only feel empowered once they find The Man. It is just not up my alley. I don’t believe in it. There is nothing you can control about love.” — Jennifer Aniston

26. “My hope for the future, not just in the music industry, but in every young girl I meet, is that they all realize their worth and ask for it.” — Taylor Swift

27. “We have to teach our girls that they can reach as high as humanly possible.” — Beyoncé

28. “The girls who were unanimously considered beautiful often rested on their beauty alone. I felt I had to do things, to be intelligent, and develop a personality in order to be seen as attractive. By the time I realized maybe I wasn’t plain and might even possibly be pretty, I had already trained myself to be a little more interesting and informed.” — Diane von Furstenberg

29. “Passion is energy. Feel the power that comes from focusing on what excites you.” — Oprah Winfrey

30. “I feel like young girls are told that they have to be a princess and fragile. It’s bullshit. I identify much more with being a warrior—a fighter.” — Emma Watson

31. “Women will be hidden no more. We will not remain hidden figures. We have names…. It was woman that gave you Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It was woman that gave you Malcolm X. And according to the Bible, it was a woman that gave you Jesus. Don’t you ever forget it.” — Janelle Monáe

32. “I am a woman with thoughts and questions and shit to say. I say if I’m beautiful. I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story—I will.” — Amy Schumer

33. “I think the best role models for women are people who are fruitfully and confidently themselves, who bring light into the world.” — Meryl Streep

34. “I hope that my presence on your screen and my face in magazines may lead you young girls on a beautiful journey, that you will feel validation of your external beauty, but also get to the deeper business of being beautiful inside.” — Lupita Nyong’o

35. “I love this neo-feminist idea—defining yourself as whoever, whatever you want to be today, and it can change tomorrow, and it can change the day after that.” — Uzo Aduba

36. “A woman is a drunk, a whore, whereas the guy’s like a partyer, a player. I’ve been around both women who drink too much and guys who drink too much, and it’s just as ugly on the guys. — Emily Blunt

37. “I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man’s past, present, or future property/possession. I … do not. belong. to anyone. but myself. and neither do you.” — Ariana Grande

38. “There is no greater pillar of stability than a strong, free, and educated woman.” — Angelina Jolie

39. “Women are brainwashed into feeling like we have to be skinny or sexy or desirable or perfect. One of the many things I was tired of was the constant judgment of women.” — Alicia Keys

40. “I’m over trying to find the ‘adorable’ way to state my opinion and still be likable! Fuck that. I don’t think I’ve ever worked for a man in charge who spent time contemplating what angle he should use to have his voice heard. It’s just heard.” — Jennifer Lawrence

41. “I don’t know why people are so reluctant to say they’re feminists. Maybe some women just don’t care. But how could it be any more obvious that we still live in a patriarchal world when feminism is a bad word?” — Ellen Page

42. “I want women to be allowed to be weak and strong and happy and sad—human, basically.” — Natalie Portman

43. “I love having every right to be as outspoken as I am, as any man would be.” — Chrissy Teigen

44. ‘The success of every woman should be the inspiration to another. We should raise each other up.” — Serena Williams

45. “We are sisters and women need to stop being compared to other women. Beauty is not how we look, it is how we act.” — Khloé Kardashian

46. “I don’t like to gamble, but if there’s one thing I’m willing to bet on, it’s myself.” — Beyoncé

47. “Gender equality not only liberates women but also men from prescribed gender stereotypes.” — Emma Watson

48. “A bossy women is someone to search out and celebrate.” — Amy Poehler

49. “I’m not the next Usain Bolt or Michael Phelps. I’m the first Simone Biles.” — Simone Biles

50. “We should stop calling feminists ‘feminists’ and just start calling people who aren’t feminist ‘sexist’—and then everyone else is just a human. You are either a normal person or a sexist. People get a label when they’re bad.” — Maisie Williams

Originally published March 2015. Updated March 2018.