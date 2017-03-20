25 Unapologetically Feminine Home Decor Ideas

For a lot of us, it’s hard not to want to add feminine decor to our home, but it can prove pretty difficult to do when you’re shacked up with a partner or sharing space with a person who doesn’t share the same taste as you do.

But, your home can look soft and flowery without painting the entire place Barbie pink. Just by incorporating small details like fresh blooms, light accents and maybe an inspirational quote here and there, you can transform your home into a place you really love.

If you’re having a hard time incorporating your feminine touches that mirror your girly personality into your home, you may just need some inspiration. Luckily, we’ve rounded up some feminine home decor to get you started.

Originally published December 2015. Updated March 2017.